As The Morning Show draws closer to its season 4 finale, Jennifer Aniston is tailoring her outfits for fall evenings. On Friday, November 14, the actress was photographed grabbing dinner while wearing one of fall 2025's denim trends with a pair of bright white sneakers.

Aniston arrived at Italian restaurant Pace in Los Angeles with boyfriend Jim Curtis on Friday night. The Friends icon carried an umbrella while braving the rain, and her summer staple sandals were nowhere to be found. Instead, Aniston opted for a pair of classic white sneakers, a style she has often returned to throughout the years.

A long black coat and a simple black T-shirt were paired with blue denim cuffed jeans. Jenna Ortega recently confirmed that the cuffed jeans trend has most definitely arrived, so Aniston's endorsement is right on time.

Jennifer Aniston pairs the cuffed jeans trend with white sneakers. (Image credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

In a November 2025 interview with ELLE, Aniston—who often keeps her romantic life private—discussed her relationship with Curtis. "Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," the actress explained. "He's quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people."

Elaborating on Curtis, the Marley and Me star said, "He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

While it's unclear where Aniston's exact sneakers are from, she's previously shown a penchant for Common Projects Tournament Sneakers. And as the cuffed jeans trend is starting to take off, recreating Aniston's pared back date night look is easier than ever.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Jennifer Aniston