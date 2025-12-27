Jennifer Aniston's Christmas Pics Include Boyfriend Jim Curtis and Lots of Dogs

Judging by Jennifer Aniston's Christmas post on Instagram, the holiday season is about one thing: Spending time with those you love. And by "those you love," I mostly mean dogs.

On Dec. 25, the Murder Mystery star posted a carousel of photos with the caption, "Sending you ALL the love ❤️ Happy holidays! 🎄🎁🐾." And while she did include a number of photos of her dogs—did you notice that paw print emoji?—some fans might be more interested to know that she also featured a photo of her boyfriend, Jim Curtis. One of the 11 photos shows Curtis smiling at a baby while lifting the little one up above his head.

Other uploads include dogs sitting in front of a Christmas tree, Aniston posing with a dog on a balcony, a dog posing in front of a dog-themed welcome mat, and a video of the dogs lounging with their toys. Oh, and there are a few non-canine photos. There's one of Aniston with her friend Andrea Bendewald and couple pics of a sunset.

Curtis and Aniston went public with their relationship in November when she posted a birthday message for him on Instagram. The 56-year-old actor shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Curtis, and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my love Cherished ❤️."

Curtis commented a kissy face emoji, and the post also got the approval of Aniston's Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon. "Happy Birthday ! LOVE this Lovestory," Witherspoon wrote.

Curtis also shared his own Instagram that featured Aniston and other friends. He wrote, "If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up. ❤️"

Not long after sharing their Instagram posts, Aniston spoke about Curtis in a November interview with Elle. Talking about his career as a hypnotist and life coach, she said, "Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people. He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston at ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration in November 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aniston and Curtis' relationship was first reported back in July after they were seen together in Mallorca. They were said to have been set up by mutual friends.

"They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," a source told Us Weekly. "They are happy and really into each other."

The source went on , "They've been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in L.A. It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They’re a good match."

They both love dogs, so that's gotta help, too.