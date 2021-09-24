What if I told you that there's a styling product that dropped from the heavens to save you time and money on blowouts? Get ready to love me forever, my friend, because after reading this I have faith you'll make the right decision and choose to own a hair straightening brush. It's a brush that can do both. A lady in the streets but a freak in the sheets, but it's a hair tool.

How do hair straightening brushes work?

Like a flat iron, a hair straightening brush makes use of heated ceramic plates to gently lay lifted hair cuticles flat, creating smoother and sleeker strands. Unlike a flat iron, though, a hair straightening brush is somewhat less damaging—you're just using one plate instead of two—and creates a breezier sort of finish, not a fried and overly stiff vibe. Basically, hair straightening brushes detangle and straighten your hair at the same damn time. Plus, these two-in-one stylers are made with different heat settings and bristle heads to suit all hair textures. (And no matter what, you should always be using a heat protectant!)

If you're questioning the legitimacy of a hair straightener brush, I get it, I really do—but once you try one of these game-changers, you'll never go back to skepticism again.