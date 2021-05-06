70 Long Hairstyles to Add to Your Beauty Mood Board
We've got hair ideas for days. Months, actually.
By Maya Allen published
Hair looks good at every length. But longer hair gives you more room to play with colors, layers, and styles. If you're more of a lazy girl and would rather bypass fussy styles—we feel you, and we're here for you—we've rounded up a ton of inspo pics of long hairstyles and cuts that take minimal mirror time. But if you're feeling extra and want to commit to some creative play, there are plenty of cutting-edge options here as well. Whether it's trying out a temporary color before you go full rouge, adding a fun accessory to spice things up, or just experimenting with the latest trends, there's something here for every taste, texture, and skill level. Next time you're looking for a change of scenery—sorry, I mean hairstyle—look no further.
Jourdan Dunn's Fringe Bangs
Hesitant to make a major chop but looking for a slight switch-up? Channel supermodel Jourdan Dunn and change up your everyday long layers by incorporating fringe bangs.
Cara Delevingne's Side Plait
Cara Delevingne's romantic side plait from Paris Fashion Week is perfect for special occasions. Although it's impossible to choose one style we love the most on Hollywood's resident hair chameleon, this side-swept braid is certainly up there.
Angela Bassett's Voluminous Curls
Take cues from actress Angela Bassett and put your curls on display as your biggest accessory.
Lauren Conrad's Signature Blonde
Go blonde but don't be afraid to let your roots shine through like Lauren Conrad. Polished waves take the vibe from grunge to glam.
Izabel Goulart's Wispy Waves
The key to adding volume to limp hair: add layers. Step up your look with Izabel Goulart’s face-framing, wispy waves.
Hailee Steinfeld's Brunette Waves
Hailee Steinfeld's glossy waves are the perfect go-to for a night out. Keep your look sleek by brushing your hair back with a holding spray and adding curling iron waves to your ends only.
SZA's Flowing Curls
No matter the occasion, we can always count on SZA to slay us with a full head of effortless kinks and curls.
Adrianna Lima's Pulled Back Tresses
Draw attention to your facial features and accessories while taming unwanted flyaways with a simple slicked-back style.
Jhene Aiko's Knotless Box Braids
Box braids, which are three-strand braids woven into your hair, are one of the most popular protective styles amongst women with natural hair. Jhene Aiko stuns in her waist-length box braids, complete with wavy ends.
Demi Lovato's Beachy Waves
Demi Lovato looks amazing with beachy waves. The trick to creating this effortless style is to add texture to your damp strands using a sea salt spray.
Rihanna's Sleek Ponytail
There is the low ponytail and then there's Rihanna's version of a low ponytail. Give yourself a deep part, then use gel to mold your hair into a swoop as dramatic as you'd like before gathering your strands at the nape for a dreamy elongated pony.
Nicole Kidman's French Braid
Who says your French braid needs to be perfect? Take a page out of Nicole Kidman's hair diary and opt for a whimsically imperfect plait.
Sara Sampaio's Cascading Curls
Sara Sampaio's old Hollywood curls are enough to give anyone a bit of hair envy. Curl your strands with a medium barrel curling iron, pin to let cool, then brush out and freeze the look into place with a holding spray.
Gigi Hadid's Loose Wave Ponytail
Let your makeup look take center stage with a sleek, pulled-back pony. For additional volume tease your strands to create a perfect night-out look.
Yara Shahidi's Blown Out Curls
Stretch your natural curls for a full and voluminous blowout like Yara Shahidi. When it comes to rocking this style, humidity is definitely on your side.
Ciara's Bombshell Blonde Curls
It goes without saying, singer Ciara can pull off every hairstyle with absolute ease. Make this bombshell look your own by going for various tones of blonde and reaching for a large barrel curling iron to create voluminous waterfall curls.
Joan Smalls' Crimps
Grab a crimper to create effortless textured waves like supermodel Joan Smalls. Skip the roots and start at eye level to copy her understated drama.
Naomi Campbell's '70s Updo
Bring on the drama and give yourself all the volume in the world like Campbell's loose updo with a bouffant to match. You know what they say: "The higher the hair, the closer to God!"
Amal Clooney's Brushed-Out Curls
Something about a brushed-out curl says effort, but NBD. It's one of those styles that can go beyond one-wear, and by that, we mean — add some dry shampoo and you're good to go for a second round.
Sandra Bullock's Sleek Center Part
Do as Bullock does and channel your inner-Kardashian with a super sleek middle part. Wear it out for a quick coffee meet-up or out for date night. This style is super versatile!
Sarah Jessica Parker's Dirty Blonde Strands
The easiest way to edge up your long, blonde locks is by embracing several shades. Who said your hair has to be the same tone all over? Take a cue from Parker and embrace the dirty blonde trend.
Leona Lewis' Voluminous, Flowing Curls
Naturally curly hair types can play up their inherent texture just like Bleeding Love singer does here. Don't forget to add your favorite leave-in conditioner post-shower.
Madison Pettis' Mermaid Hair
Nix the crazy colors but still channel your inner mermaid with super-long, tight ringlets like Pettis. It's a statement unto itself.
Heidi Klum's Slicked-Back Shine
A foolproof way to avoid flyaways and draw attention to your eyes is a slicked-back style. Spritz some texturizing spray through your hair before any hot tools. Then, use a boar-bristle brush to boost volume by blow-drying your hair back from the crown of your head.
Laura Harrier's Romantic Curls
Sometimes, a soft bend is all you need for peak glamour. Harrier's loose ringlets adorned with a hair clip is the perfect touch to jazz up this simple look.
Margot Robbie's Loose Braid
Pull your hair back into an effortless braid for a no-fuss style that works like a charm. Margot Robbie's center parted allows those drop-dead features of hers to shine through.
Tina Kunakey's Larger-Than-Life Afro
Supermodel Kunakey looked show-stopping at the Cannes Film Festival with her natural hair on the red carpet. If you're looking for a subtle, yet noticeable difference, ask your colorist to dip the ends of your curls in color. As Kunakey proves, it creates such gorgeous dimension.
Kendall Jenner's Bubble Ponytail
Got a bunch of hair bands lying around? You need to try a bubble ponytail. It's one of Jenner's most photogenic hairstyles to date, and that says a lot considering the 24-year-old has already worn more hairstyles than the average human will in one lifetime.
Blake Lively's Voluminous Curls
Long-haired curly girls: if Lively's curls don't encourage you to let your ringlets roam free, I'm not sure what will. Sometimes changing absolutely nothing about your natural texture makes the biggest impact.
Amanda Seyfried's Twisted Ponytail
Twists may bring up middle school memories, but that doesn't mean they won't look stunning on you as a grown woman. Seyfried, for instance, looks regal with this simple take on a twisted ponytail.
Eva Marcille's Extra Long Box Braids
Marcille took her honey-colored braids to the next level with her knee-grazing length. You may have to sit for a long-ass time but these braided beauties make it so worth it.
Sophie Turner's Soft Waves
Soft waves, especially when they're reminiscent of Old Hollywood, will instantly dress up your hair with timeless glamour. Turner looks so dreamy with these cascading curls brushed over to one side.
Camila Cabello's Face-Framing Layers
Layers + long hair = a dynamic duo. Just look at how Cabello's feathered, face-framing layers fall in all of the right places. The texture adds such a gorgeous shape to this lengthy style.
Jennifer Lawrence's Elegant Side Bun
Use the length and volume of your hair to fill-out a bun. Lawrence's side-swept side bun she donned at the 18th Annual Critics Choice Awards looks imperfectly perfect.
Janelle Monáe's Hat Moment
When you've exhausted every idea for your hair and it just feels like too much to deal with, don't stress, just reach for a hat. At the BET Awards, Monáe demonstrated everything a cool hat can do for your hair. Hers is pulled back into a simple low ponytail paired with tendrils.
Sabrina Carpenter's High Pony
One of the easiest switch-ups in the book is a half-up, half-down hairstyle. If you have super-thick hair like Carpenter, gathering a small section of your hair into a high pony is more than enough, and shows off her gorgeous curls even more.
Zendaya's Textured, Slicked-Back Style
Curly girls: Since we're in 2020, let's all let go of the pressure to straighten our hair. That's an old, societal beauty standard that needs to be left in the past. Curly hair can make you feel oh-so-fancy. Look at how elegant this queen Zendaya looks rocking her natural texture. Dress your curls up a bit by reaching for a pomade that guarantees high-shine, then sweeping your hair into a glossy slick-back. Sophisticated.
Emily Ratajkowski's Elegant Bow
Hair bows pull together your look in such an elegantly playful way. Especially if you do as supermodel Emily Ratajkowski did, and adorn your loose braid with a ribbon that matches your outfit. Monochromatic and chic.
Julia Roberts' Effortless Waves
Julia Roberts should win Best Hair Award year after year—her styles just seem to get better with time. Here, she chose to style her sun-kissed blonde mane with beachy waves, which is the ideal I-woke-up-like-this style if you're not into trying hard with your hair.
Ciara's Sky-High Ponytail
Only one word comes to mind: F-I-E-R-C-E. Ciara, a hair chameleon, has donned many styles, but this voluminous high ponytail is one of my all-time faves.
Solange's Platinum Braids
Leave it to Solange to be the most popular girl on my 2019 hair mood board. She's my inspiration to not just get braids, but to get platinum braids embellished with the screenshot-worthy hair jewelry. (What I'm calling elevated braids.) Because 2019 is the year to just do it!
Gigi Hadid's Slicked Style
You can spot this shine on Gigi Hadid's lustrous locks a mile away. This is a modern twist on retro finger waves coupled with the wet hair look everyone loves.
Tracee Ellis Ross's Natural Curls
Truthfully, what's not to love about Tracee Ellis Ross? Her hair, though, is ultimate goals. Let your curls roam freely and do as they please. They don't need to be restricted to a "style" to look good.
Selena Gomez's Bone-Straight Strands
So much YAS for Selena and these stick-straight strands. Look at how lit that shine is. Reach for a flat-iron like GHD's Classic Styler or T3's Ionic Straightener to deliver a super-sleek finish.
Chrissy Teigen's Surf-Side Strands
Chrissy Teigen's effortless caramel-streaked strands are increasing my urges to book a beach vacation, like, now. Tousled waves accompanied by a center part is a no-brainer with long hair. It's one of those styles that will never fail you. And by never fail you I mean always look gorgeous.
Shay Mitchell's Boho Braid
If you want a no-fuss style, try a boho braid. The looser, the better—so, you don't have to worry about perfecting it (who has time for that?).
Camilla Belle's '70s Style
This "long bangs, longer hair" style was über-popular in the '70s (picture legends like Joni Mitchell and Françoise Hardy), but it certainly doesn't look dated. Make sure you're conditioning regularly to maintain shine like Belle's and get regular trims (yes, even if you're growing your hair out) to avoid split ends.
Gabrielle Union's Voluminous Ponytail
Contrast is one of the coolest cards to play, whether it's an asymmetrical style or this ultra-smooth on top, massive on the bottom ponytail. Not everyone is blessed with Union's natural texture, but even with thinner, straighter hair, you can pull your hair away from elastic band and tease your hair section by section to achieve a fuller look.
Jessica Biel's Belle-esque Half-Updo
We're getting strong Beauty and the Beast vibes from this gorgeous swooping half-updo. The trick is to enhance the hair at the crown (add some height with volumizing spray, tease it, and anchor with hairspray), then wrap it back and secure behind your head. Give yourself some waves at the bottom courtesy of a few quick runs through your hair with a hot tool.
Jane Fonda's Thick Bangs
As Ariana Grande could tell you, the perks of wearing a simple high ponytail are many (especially on a red carpet where everyone else is wearing ornate updos). The real star of this look, though, is the set of thick DIY bangs with longer tendrils at the sides. Whether you're relying on clip-ons or styling your own natural bangs, the fringe and ponytail combo is truly a lewk.
Katy Perry's Striking Black Hue
Yes, blondes are supposed to have all the fun, but Perry's jet black hair makes the case for the opposite. Dark brunette hues are all the more striking when you have longer lengths to work with: just ask Bella Hadid or Kendall Jenner.
Beyoncé's Platinum Locks
But should you get bored with natural brunette hair, it's worth taking the plunge on a platinum dye job at least *once* in your life. Case in point: Bey's signature style of long, sweeping blonde waves.
Reese Witherspoon's Pulled Back Half-Updo
A half-updo with longer hair is great for A) keeping stray pieces of hair out of your face B) leaving room to highlight your impressive giant earrings C) framing your face in the best of ways.
Jennifer Lopez's Golden Waves
When you have long, thick hair, one way to keep it interesting is with a smattering of golden highlights, long layers, mermaid waves, and a blend of darker tones up top.
Sofia Vergara's Ashy Tones
Further proof that ashy, grey-infused hues are the coolest dye jobs right now.
Lady Gaga's All-Platinum Style
Yes, it is a hassle to get an all-over platinum coloring job when your hair is *this* long (I need to spend how many hours at the salon??). But when it looks as amazing as Gaga's 'do, it's worth the extra maintenance.
Charlotte Le Bon's Swooping Side Bangs
Longer lengths + long side bangs often equals annoying hair-in-your-eyes moments. One way to skirt the issue is to curl your bangs so they flick away from your face, like this regal side-swept style.
Jaime Ray Newman's Shiny Waves
There's nothing quite like a gorgeous shade of strawberry blonde, and what better way to show off your hue than these shiny mermaid waves?
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Feathery Ends
Phoning a friend: "How can we get bouncy ends like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's?" Our expert opinion is a round brush and some volumizing spray, plus blow-drying hair away from the face instead of curled in toward the chin.
Zoe Saldana's Pulled Back Headband
An easy way to get hair away from your face and clear some real-estate for your gorgeous earrings is a headband placed low on your crown. As for the flyaways, keep them in line with some hairspray.
Emma Watson's Pinned-Back Style
Don't knock the ease of a simple bobby pin. Here, it plays the starring role in Emma Watson's sleek red carpet look.
Kate Bosworth's Side Braid
We're taking copious notes on all the elements of this California girl look, from the simple side braid tucked behind the ear contrasted by the long, effortless waves on the other side.
Kirsten Dunst's Chic Hair Ribbon
The school-girl ribbon has never failed us in the style department. It's the chicest way to break up a head full of hair, while doing hardly anything at all.
Kim Kardashian's Hollywood Glam
She has tried almost every hairstyle known to womankind and has pulled them all off gracefully, but these large barrel curls and side-swept bang is easily on our list of top-five Kim K. looks ever.
Zoë Kravitz's Long Braids
There are so many ways to achieve long hair when all your attempts to grow it out prove fruitless. Here, Kravitz demonstrates the beauty of braided extensions.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Stick Straight Strands
This has been a signature style of Paltrow's for some time. Stick-straight with a side part—you can't go wrong.
Kate Upton's Vintage-y Curls
If you don't have time to pull off this meticulous look, just curl your bang to perfection and pin the rest back.
Iggy Azalea's Ringlets
You won't see many girls with enough guts to try this—but when done right it looks amazing. Use a skinny wand and curl small sections of hair. Be sure to pull the curls out just slightly to avoid the poodle effect.
Jessica Chastain's Romantic Half Updo
Never underestimate the power of a half-updo for a night out. So simple, so classic, and it even leaves room to experiment with ear candy.
Fei Fei Sun's Glitter Roots
If you wear your hair parted the same way every day, mix it up with a super off-kilter part and some embellishment. Draw the eye to your roots with glitter applied just along the part. See our glitter roots tutorial for tips on how to create a sparkly part without the mess.
