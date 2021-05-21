When your hair is too long to count as a pixie cut, yet too short to earn you a spot in the Guinness World Records, you're in the ideal zone for trying out virtually every single hairstyle in existence. Congrats, mid-length folks—the (hair) world is your oyster, and is it fantastic. But it wasn't always this way: You were either team long or team super short when it came to the length of your locks. Thankfully, the world has taken a leap towards a compromise, allowing medium-length hair to rule our Instagram feeds once again.

Celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Celine Dion are letting medium-length hair reign. Whether you're in the market for a look that's the ultimate homage to the '90s or want to channel retro Hollywood glamour, we have just the hairstyle for our medium-length hair queens. Never search through endless pins on Pinterest again for inspiration on how to spice up your hair routine, we got just the style you were looking for right here. To help you get started on your new life of excellent hair days, check out 55 of our favorite celeb-inspired haircuts and styles.