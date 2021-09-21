75+ Stunning Curly Hairstyles That Are All About That Texture

We would like to dedicate this love poem to our curls.

curly hair
(Image credit: Getty Images)

By

Zendaya’s Poised Curls

Image 1 of 76

paris, france september 06 actress zendaya attends the dune photocall at le grand rex on september 06, 2021 in paris, france photo by bertrand rindoff petroffgetty images

(Image credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff)

We already know that when Law Roach and Zendaya get together, it's a match made in heaven. Not a single curl is out of place in these perfect ringlets that look like they were curled by angels.

Zendaya’s Poised Curls

Image 1 of 76

paris, france september 06 actress zendaya attends the dune photocall at le grand rex on september 06, 2021 in paris, france photo by bertrand rindoff petroffgetty images

(Image credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff)

We already know that when Law Roach and Zendaya get together, it's a match made in heaven. Not a single curl is out of place in these perfect ringlets that look like they were curled by angels.

Calling all curlfriends: This one's for you. It's time to talk texture, which comes in many different shapes and styles. There's no such thing as a single curl pattern. In fact, every head of hair has a number of different curl patterns. The beauty in having all those curls is that there are endless ways to show them off (check out our favorite curl products). From a mesmerizing cropped curly pixie to long cascading waves, you have options for every texture and length. Whether you're using your trusty curling wand to create thick, bouncy curls, or studying up on techniques for how to amp up your natural curl pattern, you'll find all the inspiration you'll ever need with these screenshot-worthy curly hairstyles, ahead.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.