Zendaya’s Poised Curls Image 1 of 76 (Image credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff) We already know that when Law Roach and Zendaya get together, it's a match made in heaven. Not a single curl is out of place in these perfect ringlets that look like they were curled by angels.

Whitney Peak’s History Inspired Afro Image 2 of 76 (Image credit: Sean Zanni) Hairstylist Naeemah Lafond used amika to create this full-bodied Afro. Lanfond chose this look for its geometric and carefree shape.

Sandra Oh's Caramel Highlights Image 3 of 76 (Image credit: Karwai Tang) Just in time for fall, a caramel (or dare I say, a gingery pumpkin) color lightly applied throughout makes for seasonally perfect hair. And again, highlights in curly hair are a nonstop illusion of swirling colors.

Doja Cat’s Matching Highlights Image 4 of 76 (Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021) I personally think that matching a Vivienne Westwood dress to your hair is a big power move. Hairstylist Jared Henderson credits the hydrating power of the Curls Blueberry Bliss Leave-in for these defined coils.

Julia Garner’s Bombshell Curls Image 5 of 76 (Image credit: Arturo Holmes/MG21) The Emmy-winning actress has hairstylist Bobby Eliot to thank for these glamorous curls that are reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. For these soft-to-the-touch curls, Eliot used the Living Proof Curl Definer and Curl Moisturizing Shine Oil.

Keke Palmer’s Supreme Brushing Image 6 of 76 (Image credit: John Shearer) We already knew she was a star, but this brushed-out hair is giving us major diva vibes in a Diana Ross way. Avoid frizz when brushing your curls with the Innate Life Rose Hair Elixir.

Yara Shahidi’s Josephine Baker Homage Image 7 of 76 (Image credit: Sean Zanni) Fesa Nu crafted this black cap that is lined with intricate braids to give the illusion of the style. Underneath the cap is Yara's natural hair, collected on the shoulders in large ringlets that perfectly balance history and modernity.

Debby Ryan’s Ombré Shag Image 8 of 76 (Image credit: Taylor Hill) First of all, can we make some noise for this stunning dark root to blonde color? The loose curls and shaggy cut make it so that if you do skip a root touch-up, you can’t even tell.

Indya Moore's Effortless Curls Image 9 of 76 (Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth) The Pose star is currently bald (and still looking just as amazing), but we can't help but love the doll-like ringlets framing Indya's face. It looks like each strand was individually curled to create the voluminous style.

Sophia Roe's Ringlet Bob Image 10 of 76 (Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris) If you're thinking about cutting your hair short, do it! And get bangs while you're at it. This year's Met Gala chef created a vegan dinner for everyone and absolutely killed the red carpet like that was also her job.

Simone Biles' Sleek Pony Image 11 of 76 (Image credit: Mike Coppola) Shine bright like a diamond—or as bright as Simone Biles, it'll be stronger! The perfectly straight hair slicked on Biles' head that then transforms into a large, curly ponytail is worthy of a gold medal or two.

Andie MacDowell’s Graying Curls Image 12 of 76 (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli) Gray hair happens, it's a part of living, and damn, does Andie know how to make it look good! Oh, and if you're already embracing your grays, don't forget to stock up on purple/silver shampoo to keep your grays shining proudly.

Nicole Bryer's Multi-Style Afro Image 13 of 76 (Image credit: Kevin Winter) Personally I think hairstylist Moira Fraizer completely nailed it in this artwork of hair inspired by wig extraordinaire Edward Smith-Roberts.

Viola Davis' Curly Faux Hawk Image 14 of 76 (Image credit: Pool) Can we make curly faux-hawks more of a thing, please? All I'm saying is, if it's good enough for Viola Davis, it's good enough for us.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Sleek Pulled-Back Curls Image 15 of 76 (Image credit: Kevin Mazur) Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her signature curly 'fro, and let's face it: We don't think she's ever had a bad hair day. Here, the actress and beauty entrepreneur switches things up and lets her makeup and accessories take center stage with this sleek take on a glossy wet look.

Angela Bassett's Voluminous Curls Image 16 of 76 (Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo) Angela Bassett makes the case for big hair with her brushed-out, chocolate brown kinks and curls.

Bella Hadid's Curly Top Knot Image 17 of 76 (Image credit: Laurent KOFFEL) Give your slicked updo a bit of personality by accentuating your ends with ringlet curls. To recreate this look, use a medium barrel curling iron or wand to curl your loose strands before pinning the ringlets into a voluminous topknot.

Blake Lively's Fluffy Blonde Curls Image 18 of 76 (Image credit: Steven Ferdman) It's clear that Blake Lively's curls never disappoint. Mimic this bombshell 'do by wand curling your strands and fluffing out the curls to create your desired volume.

Issa Rae's Flat Twist to Curly 'Do Image 19 of 76 (Image credit: Kevin Mazur) Pull your curls out of your face as Issa Rae has by creating flat twists at the crown of your head then letting your voluminous curls shine through from the back.

Rihanna's Shiny Wet Lob Image 20 of 76 (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy) Reach for your favorite mousse and proceed to recreate Badgalriri's glossy, center-parted chin-grazing lob.

Rita Ora's Effortless Updo Image 21 of 76 (Image credit: J. Merritt) Rita Ora shows us how to rock untamed curls in an easy updo. Recreate this tousled style by gathering your curls on top of your head and letting a few loose ends hang free along the front and nape of your neck.

Tamera Mowry's Curly Updo Image 22 of 76 (Image credit: Frazer Harrison) Pair your curly bangs with a high pony of cascading curls à la Tamera Mowry.

Taraji P. Henson's Asymmetric Bob Image 23 of 76 (Image credit: John Shearer) Taraji P. Henson is the queen of cropped styles. Try this curly ear-length iteration of a bob with a sharp side part for a captivating look this season.

Zendaya's Finger Waves Image 24 of 76 (Image credit: Jason LaVeris) Take a page from Roaring Twenties style and mold your curls into uniform finger waves like Zendaya has.

Yara Shahidi's Blunt Curly Bob Image 25 of 76 (Image credit: Frazer Harrison) Go for a sharp and shapely blunt cut, then do like Yara Shahidi and add eye-grazing curly bangs.

Ciara's Tousled Curly Bun Image 26 of 76 (Image credit: Ian West - PA Images) Embracing imperfection is key when it comes to recreating Ciara's effortless curly bun. For additional drama, accessorize with a bedazzled headband.

Joan Smalls' Waterfall Curls Image 27 of 76 (Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris) Trade in the long bone-straight strands that you're used to for a mid-back cascading curled look like Joan Smalls.

Melina Matsouka's Curly Bangs Image 28 of 76 (Image credit: David Livingston) Let this stunning image of Melina Matsouka's tousled curls serve as inspo to try bangs. They're short, shapely, and gorgeous.

Tessa Thompson's Architectural Lewk Image 29 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) It's 2020 and you might as well take the futuristic route by rocking Thompson's graphic curly 'do. Just imagine all the fire this head-turning style will give you.

Tracee Ellis Ross's Curly Bangs Image 30 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) ICYMI: curly bangs are in. Here, Ross shows just how gorgeous face-framing tendrils truly are.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Soft Spirals Image 31 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Beautify a simple, pulled-back style with softly curled ends like Huntington-Whiteley. This style is peak glamour.

Tina Kunakey's Glorious Head of Hair Image 32 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Can you even deal with all of Kunakey's beauty? If this photo doesn't make you want to rock the hell out of your curls, I don't know what will.

Ella Mai's Larger-Than-Life Ponytail Image 33 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) A tried-and-true way to escalate a slick-backed style quickly? A highly-textured ponytail my friend. Trick out your low pony with lots and lots of textured volume if you don't mind bringing the drama.

Gabrielle Union's Shoulder-Grazing Style Image 34 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Union is evidence that a side-part and two bedazzled bobby pins is a curl recipe for the perfect red carpet look.

Zazie Beetz's Afro Puff Image 35 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) We need more Afro puffs on the runway. I repeat: we need more Afro puffs on the runway. This natural style looks so stunning on Beetz and is breaking down the limiting beauty barriers of what Hollywood used to look like.

Ciara's Crimped Curls Image 36 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ciara made middle school crimps look cute again, but you can too. With this particular style, the more hair the merrier. Also, adding a few highlights will elevate the overall vibe.

Charlize Theron's Classic Curls Image 37 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Remember when Theron sat front row at at Christian Dior's 60th Anniversary show wearing romantic, wavy curls and a smoldering smoky eye? Same.

Yara Shahidi's Baby Hair Image 38 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) The accentuated baby hair, center part, tight coils = everything. To style your baby hair, use a rattail comb and Hick's Edge Pomade ($14) for a long-lasting hold.

Rosario Dawson's Tapered CurlHawk Image 39 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Don't let a cool girl curly cut like this scare you away. Dawson proves a shaven side will take your curls to the next level.

Shay Mitchell's '70s Disco Curls Image 40 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) If the 1970's is your favorite era, take your hair back in time with tightly textured curls and channel a disco queen like Mitchell.

Ruth Negga's Cropped Curls Image 41 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Textured curls work well with close-cropped cuts, too. Negga's small spiral curls add personality to her short style.

Amanda Seyfried's Crown of Curls Image 42 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Regal curls, coming right up. Seyfried's brushed-out ringlets are equal parts wavy and defined. To mimic the look, use a medium-size barrel curling iron for definition, then use your fingers to separate each strand. Finish the look off with a paddle brush.

Nathalie Emmanuel's Side-Swept Curls Image 43 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) An easy way to add dimension and volume to your curls is by choosing your "best side" then having your hair follow suit. The trick is in the texture, which does not at all need to look uniform. So, use bobby pins for a loose but steady hold.

Issa Rae's Half-Slicked Half Up Image 44 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rae's perfect sphere of kinky curls keeps her slicked-back ponytail from feeling too stiff or severe.

Jourdan Dunn's '70s-Inspired Curls Image 45 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Big, voluminous, and straight-up glorious, Dunn's thick, shoulder-skimming curls are a thing of disco dreams (but without the teased and hairsprayed nightmare).

Lupita Nyong'o's Twisted Ponytail Image 46 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Part ponytail and part topknot, Nyong'o's 'do is a curly sculpture. We'd suggest recreating this look at home, but unless you can finagle some sliver wrap and a zillion bobby-pins and combs, we'll leave this to the inspo boards, instead.

Zendaya's Shag-Inspired Bangs Image 47 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) It's hard to compete with a sparkly rhinestone suit, but the messy bangs and full curls easily hold their own.

Janelle Monáe's Curly Pineapple Image 48 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) No one does hair accessories better than Janelle Monáe, and we're hooked on the cascade of tight curls spilling out from her hat.

Jessica Alba's Pinned-Back Layers Image 49 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) If you're too busy to be bothered with anything hovering in your peripheral vision, sweep and pin your bangs straight back, and curl your shortest layers back to keep the rest of your hair away from your face.

Riley Keough's Auburn Color Image 50 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Striking without looking cartoon-ish, Keough's fiery red color is anything but boring.

Serena Williams' Diffused Curls Image 51 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) A healthy amount of long layers keeps this look from feeling too heavy, while a good diffuser adds definition to her long curls.

Jaime King's Long, Blunt bangs Image 52 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) The bouncy medium curls are par for the course, but the long, slightly shiny, wet-look bangs are something to experiment with when you're out of dry shampoo.

Jourdan Dunn's Pulled-Back Style Image 53 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) The Jourdan Dunn version of "business in front, party in the back": a sleek crown and brushed-out curls at the back.

Jess Glynne's Curly Lob Image 54 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Further proof that the lob works in every iteration, even with thick, brushed-out curls.

Ella Eyre's Two-Tone Curls Image 55 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Growing out dark roots isn't as scary as it looks. Case in point: these two-tone spirals swept up in an Ariana Grande-esque high ponytail.

Kate Hudson's Romantic Updo Image 56 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Throwback to Kate Hudson in her Almost Famous days, wearing her hair in buoyant spirals that are pinned back in an updo. Prospective brides, take note.

Kiersey Clemons' Disco Hair Image 57 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Taking volume to new heights, Clemons channels disco darlings like Diana Ross with this gorgeous teased-out style.

Madonna's Screen Siren Style Image 58 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) A large-barrel curling iron is all you need to pull off Madonna's va-va-voom moment seen here (and don't forget to curl away from the face for that angular flick by her eyes).

Thandie Newton's Symmetry Image 59 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) With this Mozart-era volume, the middle part is crucial for keeping Newton's more-is-more curls out of her line of sight.

Debra Messing's Scrunchy Waves Image 60 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) If you don't have naturally curly hair like Messing's, spritz liberally with sea salt spray and scrunch it up (or sleep on half-wet braided hair) for this flowing, bedhead effect.

Solange's Braid Out Image 61 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) For Solange's nebulous curls, braid wet hair and let it dry overnight. Undo in the morning and style as desired. And don't forget to #embracethefrizz.

Penelope Cruz's Understated Curls Image 62 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Okay, we've seen good hair days before, but there's seriously not a stray hair out of place in Cruz's satiny medium-barrel curls. HOW.

Kate Beckinsale's Super Subtle Highlights Image 63 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) When you've already mastered perfect barrel waves like these, the golden highlights that accent each little curl are just the frosting on top.

Corinne Bailey Rae's Exquisite Volume Image 64 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) When you've got naturally curly hair like Corinne Bailey Rae's (the envy!), play. it. up. by teasing it and piling it over to one side, like this chic, textured wave.

Amanda Seyfried's Half-and-Half Style Image 65 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Pressed for time but want to keep your fine hair from falling flat? Try a curl that starts mid-way down your hair and wraps into loose ringlets.

Marion Cotillard's Piled-High Curls Image 66 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) For short haired ladies with curls to spare, try slicking it back or tying it in a loose bun.

Dascha Polanco's Top Knot Image 67 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) When you're blessed with cascade of beautifully defined curls, play with proportions by adding a simple top knot as the centerpiece.

Rihanna's Blonde Bangs Image 68 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rihanna is president of the constantly-change-your-hairstyle club and these front bangs are among her best looks. Use a texturizing gel for piece-y bangs like these.

Gwen Stefani's Tight Coils Image 69 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Go big or go home. Get Gwen Stefani's super-curled look by going old-school with over-night curlers. Twist and pin your bangs backs for an unexpected hair moment.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Cool-Girl Waves Image 70 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Only wrap the middle section of hair around your curling wand to achieve loose-ended waves like SJP. So chic.

Beyoncé's Perfect Spirals Image 71 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Is it too much if we describe these layered curls as #flawless? Use a one-inch curling wand to re-create these ultra-thin spirals.

Salma Hayek's Classic Curl Image 72 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Hayek's middle part and natural curls are super natural and understated for the nine-to-five routine.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Pinned-Up Style Image 73 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tight curls and short length may make you feel short on options when it comes to styling. One easy styling cue? Pin your hair back then pull out small ringlets on the sides to frame your face.

AnnaLynne McCord's Natural Mane Image 74 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) If you're having a hard time keeping your curls in check in humid weather, never fear. Try this hair plopping technique to keep your curls defined and beat the frizz all day.

Zendaya's Throwback Moment Image 75 of 76 (Image credit: Getty Images) Okay, so maybe we aren't over mermaid hair. Zendaya is single-handedly bringing it back with this wet look that mimics just-out-of-the-shower strands.