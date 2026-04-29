Summer is almost here, and the approach of warm weather seems to be inspiring Amal Clooney to make some light seasonal changes to her signature glam.

The human rights lawyer and her husband, George Clooney, attended the 51st Chaplin Award Gala in New York City on April 27. For their night out, Clooney wore a Balenciaga minidress in a stunning magenta color, and it featured a balloon silhouette with a mid-length train attached. She completed the look with a pair of metallic gold pumps and even switched up her signature glam for the occasion.

When Clooney is pictured out, she's almost always wearing her honey brown hair in a voluminous blowout, but this time around she opted for a loose Barbie ponytail that was curled at the ends. She had two loose pieces of hair framing either side of her face, and the ponytail was complete with a tiny piece of hair wrapped around the base.

Article continues below

Amal Clooney wears a loose Barbie ponytail while out in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously the ponytail has always been in style, but the Barbie ponytail in particular has been having a pretty big moment this season. Last week, Lady Gaga hit the red carpet at the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 wearing a super-sleek Barbie ponytail , complete with a thick curl at the ends, while Anne Hathaway attended a gala for the movie in London wearing a thick wraparound ponytail that was flipped at the ends. Later on, Nicole Kidman attended a Paramount+ event in Los Angeles wearing a messy high ponytail along with her divorce bangs.

It's easy to see why the style has so much appeal, especially in the summer months. It's an easy way to keep your hair off your shoulders and out of your face while you're out in the heat, but more importantly, it's appropriate for pretty much everything. “It works across textures and occasions, which is why it’s become iconic,” celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck says of the ponytail's resurgence. “It’s universal. But when styled with intention, it feels like high art.”

To perfect your ponytail for the summer, read ahead for tips.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TOPICS Amal Clooney