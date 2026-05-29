This is The Close-Up , where the biggest names in entertainment explain the story behind their latest personal style statement.

Samara Weaving only needs about 14 minutes over the phone before the Los Angeles premiere of her new crime thriller, Carolina Caroline, to give me a crash course in third-trimester pregnancy and postpartum survival. She recently gave birth to her first child, while I'm six weeks out from delivering mine. Naturally, I'm jotting down all the tips she offers: Combine pumping and a NuFace handheld facial sculpting session on early mornings for a quick pick-me-up before baby is fully awake. Invest in the Rag & Bone sweatpant jeans—they're a sneakily comfortable outfit savior before and after delivery. Prepare to feel all the contradictory feelings when it's time to go back to work, even when getting back to work means prepping for a long-awaited red carpet and press tour.

Okay, that scenario is specific to Weaving, but the emotions are universal. "It's an adjustment," Weaving says with a half-laugh, half sigh. "I'm just so exhausted and so excited all at once, and I'm like 'I just want to be at home with the baby,' but then I'm also excited to promote the movie, but then also trying not to feel guilty—it's just so many emotions all at once! But I'm really trying to focus on being grateful and taking it one day at a time, and trying not to, I don't know, lose my mind." We share another knowing giggle—moms at every stage know the struggle.

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(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

Carolina Caroline's release marks Weaving's first time back on the red carpet since giving birth. Her look was a return to form, inspired by the film's slate of entirely vintage costumes: a snatched Wiederhoeft corset dress sprinkled with rhinestones across the bodice, paired with Louboutin heels and a dusting of Logan Hollowell diamonds.

While she was expecting, Weaving couldn't as easily find the "edgy, sexy, emo" pieces she'd normally pick out. She loves Alexander McQueen and grunge-inspired fashion, but rocker-chic runways aren't the most frequent references in the maternity section.

"You have to sort of lock up your wardrobe for nine months and go, okay, we'll see you in a bit!" she says of her pregnancy style. Looking back, "If anything I'm a little pissed that there's not more cool maternity clothes that are super available. I love playing with clothes. But with pregnancy, it was really hard to feel like I could find clothes that felt playful, like my personality."

The outfits she was happiest wearing were reworked by stylist Jordan Dorso from non-maternity options—another motherhood workaround women beyond Hollywood know all too well.

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(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

Returning to the red carpet circuit is Weaving's chance to realign with her love of fashion. Of course, postpartum style comes with its own set of special considerations. "Bodies are incredible, and they push a baby out, and they're just always changing, so it's like I'm in a new little era of going, 'Hey, what's my body gonna do today? What can I fit in today?' Which is kind of stressful, but Jordan has just been incredible, and we've made it really fun."

The pair has pulled together references that wink at the film while ensuring Weaving can comfortably walk the carpet and watch her screening. Her Wiederhoeft corset and bombshell waves were a nod to the film's nineties Southern glam. The costuming also includes a lot of red, white, and blue—which she's considering trying on for another event.

(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

Selecting silhouettes like her premiere-night corset is her way of embracing her postpartum body, too. "You get a nice pair of boobs when you give birth," she laughs, "so we're gonna celebrate them."

Weaving ultimately played with neutrals for her first premiere, but she's planning to explore more of the color wheel on later tour stops. "I love a little black dress, but I'm really trying to wear more colors. So, we're looking at reds and blues, and I wore a really cute little yellow top with a suit pant yesterday." One piece she's looking forward to: a red vintage Versace dress she bought before getting pregnant that she's considering wearing for New York City press.

(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

At the same time, Weaving is planning her working-mom wardrobe, and she's still reflecting on her "eye-opening" maternity-style experience from just a few months ago. Limited options aren't something she wants anyone else to settle for if they share her style.

"Maybe, me and some friends can all pull together and make like a grungy maternity wear line," she says. It's a half-joking pitch, but a part of me hopes she'll consider it. I'm sure there are other fashion-people-turned-parents who'd love to see more clothes like Weaving's in the maternity aisle.

(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

(Image credit: Sammi Smith)

Photographer Sammi Smith | Stylist Jordan Dorso | Hair Stylist Clara Leonard | Makeup Artist Benjamin Puckey