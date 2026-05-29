Summer is all about letting loose and being carefree, and as the season approaches, the biggest summer hair trends popping up in the next few weeks are set to follow closely in that same direction. “This summer, hair trends are all about effortless beauty and healthy, expensive-looking hair," says Lia Hakim, hairstylist and founder of Totally Hott Salon Blowdry Bar in Rye Brook, NY. "We’re seeing a major shift away from overly-styled looks and moving toward softer, more natural hair that still feels elevated.”

This means that, as you consider your hairstyle of choice for the next handful of months, you can expect to see the blunt bobs and rigid haircuts that have exploded in popularity over the last year being swapped for softer looks that feel lighter and more airy. "Women are gravitating toward clean, timeless styles with soft movement and minimal styling," Hakim adds. "The overall vibe is polished without looking like you tried too hard.”

Obviously, taking a pair of shears to your hair isn't the only way to give yourself a major summer hair transformation. When it comes to color, hairstylist Gina Rivera has noticed a shift towards subtle brunette shades that are easy to maintain while still looking luxurious and emphasizing hair health and shine.

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For a further look at the hair trends shaping up to take over the summer, read ahead.

Bombshell Blowouts

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What’s old is new again, and the bombshell blowout look that was popular in the ‘90s is getting a modern upgrade for summer 2026. “Think soft layers, volume around the face, and airy movement that still feels touchable and effortless,” Hakim says.

We’ve seen layered blowouts pop up on stars like Demi Lovato and Ciara , who both wore bouncy bombshell looks while attending outings in New York City back in the spring. A style like this is most ideal for people with lob-length hair that’s high in density, and you can get the look by blow drying your hair with a round brush or a rounded blow dry brush.

Low-Effort Updos

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Spending time in the sweltering heat calls for hairstyles that keep your hair as far from your face and neck as possible. Sleek buns and ponytails tend to fit that bill, and they’re really easy to personalize with accessories and jewels when you don’t want them to look too plain.

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“These styles are clean, easy, and elevated, especially for travel, summer events, and everyday wear,” Hakim says. “The overall direction of beauty right now is very ‘quiet luxury’—healthy hair, simple styling, and timeless shapes.” For an extra-sleek finish, apply a soft gel and brush your hair into place with a boar-bristled brush.

Soft Bobs

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Around this time last year, the cultural obsession with the cunty little bob (a blunt bob, for the uninitiated) was impossible to escape, but this summer, Rivera is noticing clients pivoting towards softer cuts that “look polished but are still easy and wearable.”

“Think airy movement [and] soft texture,” she says. “Women want hair that can survive the summer heat and still look chic with minimal styling.” The French bob is a chin-length cut that features soft layers and usually has a lived-in look, but it still looks sophisticated. Give it some extra dimension by styling it with a texture spray or mousse.

Expensive Brunette

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Summer is typically when droves of people opt to lighten their hair a few shades, but this year, deep, moody brunette colors with subtle highlights or babylights are blowing up. Celebrity hairstylist and colorist Jacob Schwartz previously named the brown he once created for Bella Hadid “old money brunette,” but “expensive brunette” also fits here. “These are rich brunette tones with soft caramel, honey, and toffee dimension melted throughout the hair,” Rivera says. Darker brunette colors like espresso and dark chocolate require a lot less maintenance than blonde or copper, and they’re less harsh on the hair, too. Use a gloss regularly to keep your hair shiny.

Romantic Side Parts

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Breathe a sigh of relief if you’re a millennial—you don’t have to part ways with your beloved side part just yet, according to New York City-based hairstylist Stephanie Angelone . The MC beauty team noticed back in the fall that the side part was one of the biggest beauty trends of the night at the 2025 Emmy Awards , and as summer approaches, the appreciation of it is only growing. Side parts can obviously fit pretty much any style, from sleek updos to fluffy blowouts.

Layered Cuts

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“Curtain bangs, wispy layers, and cheekbone-framing pieces instantly soften the face and make even a simple ponytail look styled and polished,” Rivera says. On top of adding dimension and bounciness to the hair, layered cuts also work well for those with thick hair who are hoping to shed some extra weight.

If you're in need of a reference image to bring to the salon, hairstylist Jacob Schwartz gave Bella Hadid "angel layers" this past winter, but Sabrina Carpenter has also been wearing layered pieces with curtain bangs.

The Bixie

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This is a cut that's too short to be a bob, but just a tad too long to be a true pixie cut. Emma Stone spent the bulk of last year wearing a bixie while growing out her hair, but Zendaya's bixie journey officially began this past winter. Since then, we've seen a handful of other stars try the haircut on for size, and it serves as a great way to remove excess length and heaviness for something a little lighter.

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Meet The Experts

Lia Hakim Social Links Navigation Hairstylist Lia Hakim is a hairstylist and founder of Totally Hott Salon Blowdry Bar in Rye Brook, NY.

Gina Rivera Social Links Navigation Hairstylist Gina Rivera is a hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.