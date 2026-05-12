I love throwing my hair into a nice, fancy updo every now and again, but I think EJAE just convinced me that I've been doing braided ponytails wrong this entire time.

The singer and K-Pop Demon Hunters star was a guest at the 2026 Gold Gala on May 9, where she served mermaid glam in a strapless, baby blue gown with floral embroidery and a basque waist. To match her satin dress, she wore a pearl manicure with a milky white base color underneath a blue-ish chrome powder—but her glazed nails weren't even the best part of the look. She wore a dark winged eyeliner and a nude lip, and she pulled her black hair back into a high ponytail that was separated into not one but two long braids.

EJAE attends the 2026 Gold Gala wearing a braided ponytail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spring has been pretty big for ponytails, and EJAE isn't the first star to give hers a high-fashion upgrade for the red carpet. Back in March, Tracee Ellis Ross attended Celine's F/W '26 runway show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a stunning triple ponytail with long, bone-straight extensions that were butt-length. Even Oprah Winfrey hopped on the ponytail train in Paris with a loose bubble ponytail.

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The ponytail is one of those hairstyles that have been around for longer than any of us can remember, but this year it's evolving, and more celebrities are finding unique ways to customize them and make them look slightly more dramatic for red carpet events. "The power of the ponytail is that it can give structural angles as well as a snatch," celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel previously told MC.

To get EJAE's simple, double-braided ponytail at home, read ahead.

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