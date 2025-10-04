“Why don’t you like to wear your hair up more?” is a question I used to brush off. I clung to letting my long hair down like the security blanket it’s been for me for as long as I can remember. But over time, I’ve learned to let go of the pre-conceived notions that a ponytail is reserved only for quick, casual moments and began appreciating it for the bold power styling statement it can be—something that everyone else seems to also be coming around to. It's why there's no denying that 2025 is the year of the ponytail’s comeback.

As celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck puts it, a ponytail instantly reads as confident, polished, and timeless. It's functional, as it keeps hair out of the face and elongates facial features, but can make for a bold statement that anyone—athletes, pop stars, everyday people, et cetera—can wear. “It works across textures and occasions, which is why it’s become iconic,” Deryck says. “It’s universal. But when styled with intention, it feels like high art.”

The Ponytail's Influence

The ponytail is rich in history. It dates back to ancient times, where it was seen as more of a perfunctory style rather than an aesthetic one. “For as long people have been doing sports, hunting, fighting, and other practical activities, they have also been tying their hair back to keep it out of the way,” says Rachael Gibson, the writer known as The Hair Historian. With a few exceptions (Gibson points to late 1490s to 1500s portraits of Saint Justina of Padua by Bartolomeo Montagna and Bianca Maria Sforza by Ambrogio de Predis as examples of high fashion ponytails worn by women), men would mostly don the style out of tradition. In the 1700s, men in Europe and the American colonies wore wig and natural ponytails tied with black ribbon, as a sign of uniformity and respectability, she says, while men in Qing dynasty China wore ponytails as part of mandated law. “Again, it is a very practical style, which is why it was so popular,” she says.

It wasn’t until the 1950s where ponytails became popular again for women, she says, thanks to stars like Audrey Hepburn and the debut of the first Barbie in 1959. Then from '60s pop culture icons like “I Dream of Jeannie” all the way to the '90s with music legends like Madonna, the ponytail cemented itself as a true beauty statement.

The early aughts is where Gibson says the ponytail became more of a red carpet staple—think Beyoncé’s chic low pony at the 2005 Oscars or Jennifer Lopez’s high pony (and iconic Versace dress) at the Grammys in 2000, before becoming a part of a star’s identity as an artist.

Missy Elliot's "Iconography" album cover A photo posted by on

In 2019, Deryck was tasked with creating a look for Missy Elliot’s “Iconography” album cover. What he now calls a “vision,” he recalls dreaming of Missy’s name sculpted out in braids. He hand-created over 500 individual braids, hot-gluing them together in the shape of her name to make the ponytail a piece of hair art. “[It] was bold, graphic, and unapologetically Missy,” he says. “It was less about making a hairstyle and more about creating a statement that matched her legacy."

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is credited for creating Ariana Grande’s signature high pony. Having worked with Grande up until 2019, Appleton says the goal was to find a style that was not only practical for performing on stage, but exuded strength and glamor as well. “The second we saw it, it just felt like her: powerful, feminine, and instantly recognizable,” he says. “We kept going back because it became her iconic look.”

Fast forward to today and the ponytail is back in full force, taking over the runways and flooding our social feeds.

2025's Top Ponytail Trends

The 2025 ponytail is, as celebrity hairstylist and Dove partner Lacy Redway describes it, “anything but basic.” It’s all about playing up your personal style. “[They’re] all about versatility,” Appleton agrees. “You’ll see glossy, slick high ponies, but also chic low versions with movement. It’s about making it your own.”

“No matter if it’s a high, mid-, or low pony, this year is all about adding in your unique style,” Redway adds. That being said, these are the top three ways to wear a ponytail in 2025, according to the industry's top hairstylists.

High Drama Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long live the high ponytail. To get that shiny sleek look, Appleton says it all starts with the prep. He recommends using a heat protectant spray that nourishes your hair while also giving you a smooth base like the Color Wow Dream Coat . Then you’ll want to use a styling tool like Shark Beauty Shark Glam with the Glossi attachment to give hair a more polished and shiny finish. Gather hair near the top of your head and secure with a hair tie to give your ponytail maximum height. Lock it all in with a strong hold hairspray (I like the L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold Unscented ) and you’re good to go.

Refined Contrast Ponytail

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Opposites attract is the vibe Redway sees for 2025 ponytails. Think glossy shine with more textured bases over the typical polished, sleek, and smooth. “Texture is also having a big moment [with] braids,” Deryck agrees. “Coils, waves, all being incorporated into the pony instead of just slick and straight.”

Redway recommends using something like Dove’s Intensive Repair 10-in-1 Serum to protect hair from heat. Once styled, she recommends using a texturizing spray (like the Ceremonia Acai Style Refresher ) for grip. If you want to go the braided ponytail route, she says to braid hair in loose strands for volume and consider wrapping a small section of hair around the base to hide the elastic. Pro-tip: for a nice added touch, she says to add a hair accessory like a ribbon, scarf, or barrette. “To pull off a standout ponytail, think of it like putting together an outfit,” she says. “Every detail counts.”

Extreme Precision Ponytail

(Image credit: Launchmetrics )

For Deryck, he says 2025 ponytails are all about extremes. “It’s about precision and finish,” he says. “You’re seeing ultra-sleek, gravity-defying high ponies that feel futuristic.”

A strong base is key and to make sure that hair is secured tightly once in a hair tie.“Don’t just think of it as pulling hair back,” he says. “Think of sculpting the head shape and silhouette you want.” His go-to products are a strong hold gel or mousse to sculpt, an edge control product, and high-shine spray to give hair a polished finish.

But again, no matter how you wear your ponytail, you can’t go wrong. The versatile style works best when it works for you. “We’re at a point in time where trends are less rigid, and where people can pick and choose an aesthetic to fit their mood,” says Gibson. “The ponytail is a great companion to their outlook.”

