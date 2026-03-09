They say that two of anything will always be better than one, but after seeing the stunning triple ponytail that Tracee Ellis Ross wore during Paris Fashion Week, I'm convinced that three really is the magic number.

Ross was a guest at Celine's F/W '26 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7. Before entering the venue, she was pictured outside wearing an all-black, oversized suit with pointed-toe, white heeled booties and oversized, round sunglasses. Even though the actress somehow still manages to raise the outfit bar every time I see her, that wasn't even the best part of her whole look—it was her glam.

At first glance, it looks like Ross went with a minimal makeup look and a simple, waist-length ponytail for the occasion, but who needs one ponytail when you can wear three at the exact same time? That's right, instead of wearing one sleek high ponytail (that's so last year), Ross's hair was divided up into three sections, leaving her with two high ponytails at the top of her head and one low ponytail at the back. Each one featured a chunk of hair wrapped around the base of the ponytails and they were completed with extensions that flowed just past her waist.

Article continues below

Tracee Ellis Ross wears a triple ponytail during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a TikTok video shared by user Nicky Campbell on Saturday, Ross gave a closer look at her updo. "What we're working with is three ponies," she says in the short clip. "A girl can't just do one." Per an Instagram tag, the triple pony was the genius work of London-based hairstylist, James Catalano.

It's been a pretty big week for ponytails. Before Ross stepped out wearing the triple pony, Oprah Winfrey was spotted attending a handful of shows in Paris last week with her hair styled in a super-chic bubble ponytail. Days before that, Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed at the Dior runway show with her platinum blonde hair pulled up into a sleek Barbie ponytail.

Ponytails have been a hairstyle of choice for women who want to sweep the hair off their shoulders and out of their faces since the beginning of time, but as the years go by, the style is only evolving and becoming more chic and dramatic.

"The power of the ponytail is that it can give structural angles as well as a snatch," celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel previously told MC. "The positioning, whether high, low, or mid, can have a transformative effect on the silhouette of not just the face but the entire body and the fashion being worn."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read ahead for tips on how to achieve a triple ponytail like Ross's at home.