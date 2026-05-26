Chrissy Teigen's been in her bob era for a few short months now, and she's already given the cut a major upgrade with some fresh bangs.

The 40-year-old accompanied her husband, John Legend, to the 2026 American Music Awards on Monday evening. She wore a strapless orange Raisa Vanessa gown embellished with beads, finishing the look with a pair of metallic pumps. Her glam for the night was pretty minimal, save for some light foundation, a nude lip, and a hint of cheek color, but she also popped out with a significantly different haircut for the occasion.

Teigen followed this year's trend cycle and has been living the bob life since earlier this spring, but last night she wore her bob with bumped ends and threw in a blunt bang to switch things up.

Chrissy Teigen attends the American Music Awards wearing a blunt bob and bangs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teigen's hairstyle is called a French bob, which is usually characterized by a blunt cut that stops right at the jawline and features soft or blunt bangs. It's a haircut trend that experts rightly predicted would be everywhere this spring. “The French bob taps into fashion’s ongoing love affair with effortless Parisian style,” Ghd’s educator, Akela Douglass, previously told MC. "It’s polished, but never precious."

Thankfully, the French bob is suitable for all hair types, and it's really easy to style at home. If it's a cut you've been considering for the last few months, read ahead for a few styling tips.

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TOPICS Chrissy Teigen