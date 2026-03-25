Megan Thee Stallion accomplished two major things this week: she officially made her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge!, and once she stepped out of her costume and transformed for her afterparty look, she managed to make me a lover of the '90s prom updo again.

After performing in her first show on March 24, the rapper was photographed exiting New York City's Al Hirschfeld theater in completely new glam. During her performance, she wore jet black hair with Old Hollywood-style curls and a deep side part underneath the top hat that was a part of her costume, but once it came time for the afters, she switched things up and wore a honey blonde wig that was pulled up into a beehive updo with spiral curls. The hairstyle also included curtain bangs and a few wispy pieces of hair left out in the back and on the sides of her head. For both occasions, Megan's hair was likely styled by her longtime hairstylist and best friend, Kellon Deryck.

This wouldn't be Megan Thee Stallion we're talking about if she wasn't also wearing a killer manicure. For the performance, it looks like she settled on an apple red manicure with long, stiletto-shaped nails.

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Megan Thee Stallion pictured leaving Al Hirschfeld Theater in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, 2026 has been the year of the messy updo. Over the last few months, plenty of celebrities have been pictured at red carpet events and outings wearing what celebrity hairstylist Rogério Cavalcante previously referred to as "effortless, but never accidental" hairstyles that look glamorous and undone at the same time. A few weeks ago, Kerry Washington attended Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event with her hair styled in a messy beehive with wispy bangs, and before that, several attendees at this year's Golden Globe Awards (like Brittany Snow and Leighton Meester) opted for loose updos with face framing tendrils.

The good news is that you don't need to have a hairstylist on call to create a chic, messy updo on your own at home. Read ahead for tips on getting the look.