Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Halle Berry said it best: “I know I look like I’m doing nothing, but my hair is quite busy.” There’s no better way to prove the latter part of that point than with quite a dramatic color transformation. The Catwoman actress took to Instagram this past weekend to show off her new—and very bold—violet purple hue. But that’s not all: She also took the opportunity to show off her curly hair texture.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Now, because Berry can do absolutely no wrong, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that everyone is beyond obsessed with her new look. Even Julianne Moore gave her stamp of approval and dropped a fire emoji in the comments section. Fans took up a similar tune, with one writing: “Jesus Halle that hair is honestly the most spectacular thing I’ve seen in a while. Extremely colorful and artistic!”

While we may be talking about Halle’s hair color now, it was just a few months ago that the internet was absolutely losing it over her haircut. For the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards in March, the director debuted a pixie cut with nearly-white side bangs. The edgy cut was thought by many X-Men fans to be a subtle nod to her character, Storm, who also rocked white hair.

Prior to her pixie era, Berry embraced a shoulder-length style with layers galore. She even took curtain bangs for a spin. On the color front, her hue fell more on the caramel end of the spectrum. Even though she kept that cut for a few years, the Moonfall star has never shied away for a style change. She’s had her hair chopped into a pixie, has taken baby bangs for a spin, and even tested out a bob. With that in mind, we can’t wait to see what look she’s going to whip out next.