Kardashian update: Kourtney is the most interesting to look at. Because get this: the 43-year-old Poosh founder ditched her classic dark brown hair in favor of an ashy gray hue with eggplant undertones. The new look, which was thanks to the genius work of hairstylist Irinel de León, made its grand debut via Instagram. While the most recent photo certainly looks more silver, an Instagram Story Kourtney posted earlier in the day depicts a deep purple tone.

But wait—it gets better. The same day as her dramatic hair transformation, Kourt also decided to give her husband Travis Barker a brand spankin’ new tattoo. Just five hours after sharing her gray-haired selfie, the mom of three took to Instagram Stories to reveal a picture of the Blink 182 drummer’s arm. “Some of my finest work,” she captioned a snap of a new tattoo. The ink was complete with a “K” and a narrow heart. Naturally, Barker re-shared the image to his own Instagram Stories.

(Image credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian )

This little tribute ink actually isn’t the first design Kourtney has given to Barker. In fact, it seems as though she’s shaping up to be quite the tattoo artist. Rewind to May 2021—before the pair were even engaged—and the Keeping With the Kardashians alum tattooed “I love you” in script on Barker’s arm. “I tattoo,” Kardashian jokingly captioned an Instagram post at the time. The musician gave the ink his stamp of approval and commented: “Woman of many talents.”

These are only a few of the tribute tattoos Barker has gotten in honor of his wife. He additionally has “Kourtney” written in script on his chest, a design of Kourt’s lips, and a line from the couple’s favorite movie, True Romance, inked on his thigh. The latter reads “you’re so cool” and is thought to be done in Kourtney’s handwriting.