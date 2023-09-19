Hayden Panettiere’s New Green and Pink Hair Is Very ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At the beginning of September, Hayden Panettiere showcased a new—and extremely sweet—look, dying her famous blonde tresses the color of bubblegum. She matched the Barbiecore ‘do with a monochromatic makeup look: pink eyeshadow, pink lips, and pink pout included. “Pink girl summer!” she wrote on Instagram at the time, prompting plenty of “pretty in pink” comments from fans.

But why stop there?

Yesterday, the Scream star premiered an even juicier hairstyle that brings new meaning to this summer’s favorite TikTok beauty trend. Instead of touching up her blonde roots to match the rest of her locks, Panettiere went with a green hue, turning her head into a watermelon in the very best way.

“Love my new watermelon vibes up top!,” the actress captioned an Instagram post on September 19, adding a shout-out to colorist Erick Orellana from ROIL Salon in Beverly Hills. She also tagged makeup artist Janice Daoud and hairdresser Rena Calhoun , who was responsible for shaping her natural curls into soft waves.

Paired with a simple denim shirt and dainty gold nose ring, Panettiere’s hair is the obvious center of attention in the snap. While the plain pink suited her perfectly, the soft touch of rind-like green (it’s not nearly as dramatic as you might imagine) brings out the brilliance of the 34-year-old’s green eyes.

In the past, Panettiere has typically stuck to her natural blonde color, save for a short-lived brunette stint in 2010. Still, she knows the impact a fresh style can have.

“Chopping hair off is like getting rid of metaphorical and literal dead ends. Off with the old and growing the new,” she tweeted in 2015 when premiering a shoulder-length chop.

Obviously, that sentiment still stands. If I were Hayden, I’d be feeling particularly fresh right now.