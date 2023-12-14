Caitie Schlisserman
We all have those people in our inner circle who make holiday shopping stressful simply because they have irritatingly great taste. But this year, we’re leaving the stress behind and focusing on easy gifting for all at great value. With the help of Sephora at Kohl’s unrivalled product assortment and some of our favorite beauty people, we created an edit of gifts that will make holiday shopping easy no matter who you’re shopping for. We can confidently say you’ll find all the inspiration you need this holiday season below.

Grande Cosmetics, Lash and Brow Serum Fantasy Set $69

Laneige, Starlit Lip Mask Trio $32

Dr. Jart, 10 Face Mask Must-Haves Gift Set $68

Olaplex, Vibrant Shine Healthy Hair Kit $38

Glow Recipe, Plum Hydration Heroes Kit $44

Charlotte Tilbury, Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip & Cheek Secrets Set $54

Sephora Collection, Pro 8-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set $95

Prada, Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Perfume Set $130

Sephora Favorites, Lashstash To Go Set $25

Youth To The People, Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash $39

Supergoop! SPF Bestsellers Kit $30

Dyson, Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $599

Herbivore Botanicals, Jade De-Puffing Face Roller $32

Sephora Collection, Beautiful Lips Set $25

StriVectin, Tighten & Light Power Starters Trio Kit $95

Gucci, Flora Gorgeous Eau de Parfum Perfume Set $50

Yves Saint Laurent, Black Opium Eau de Parfum Set $99

Sephora Collection, Cream Lip Stain Set $35

Summer Fridays, Lip Butter Balm $24

Sephora Collection, Complete Makeup Brush Set $49

Sol de Janeiro, Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set $30

Too Faced, Let It Snow Globes Makeup Collection $54

Sephora Collection, Face Mask Magic $25

Sephora Favorites, Perfume Sampler Set $75

Rare Beauty, Everyday Rose Lip Oil & Liner Duo $25

Burberry, Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum $100

Sephora Collection, 8-Piece Face and Eye Brush Set $49

Moroccanoil, Deluxe Wonders Hair Oil and Fragrance Mist $25

K18, Detox + Repair Travel Duo $35

Makeup By Mario, Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette $68

Tatcha, Prime + Glow Skincare Trio $72

Charlotte Tilbury, Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets Set $210

Moroccanoil, Hydrating Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Hand Cream Gift Set $68

K18, Detox + Repair Travel Duo $35

Laneige, Midnight Minis Set $20

Tarte, All Stars Amazonian Clay Collectors Set $54

Tula Skincare, No Place Like Chrome Eye Balm Duo Set $49

Grande Cosmetics, Mini Lash Repair Set $26

Laneige, Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set $45

Charlotte Tilbury, Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe Set $49

Beauty Director, Branded Content

Caitie Schlisserman is an L.A.-based beauty director with over a decade of branded content and editorial experience. She joined Who What Wear in 2014 as the first branded content editor and has worked her way up to overseeing the beauty department of the media revenue team. Before Who What Wear, Caitie helped launch FabFitFun's first subscription box and worked at a beauty startup where she assisted in successfully launching the editorial department.

