I’m not afraid to admit it—I love being tan. There’s something about a sun-kissed glow that makes me look healthier and more alive…or, at least, feel like I do. So when the IONIQ One Sprayer —a slim, handheld spray tanner device that promised a flawless, even tan that adheres to my skin, not my favorite linens—crossed my radar, I was intrigued.

To clarify, I'm a former worshipper of both the sun and tanning beds. I’m an Italian American and grew up near the Jersey Shore in the mid-aughts—can you blame me? I’ve come a long way since then. I fully understand the dangers of UV exposure , both for my vanity and health, and I now turn to spray tans when I need a bronze boost. However, I tend to reserve them for special occasions, namely because I just don’t have the time to commit to regular appointments. I’ve also experimented with countless at-home self tanners, only to ruin bed sheets and T-shirts and end up with orange hands and elbows. Could this $279 device change the at-home bronzing game?

Curious to see if the IONIQ One Sprayer could help me achieve the DIY tan of my dreams, I took it for a spin to see not only how the device worked, but how well my tan held up over the next few days. I also spoke with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian , MD, FAAD; Kristyn Pradas , celebrity spray tan artist and Pradas Glow founder; and Lindsay Hall , spray tan artist and founder/CEO of Shade Collective , for more insight about the device’s technology, benefits, and limitations.

IONIQ One Sprayer $279 at IONIQ This unique at-home spray tan device uses electrostatic technology to provide a full-coverage application—even around curves and hard-to-reach areas like the back—minus the need to rub it into the skin. The brand promises that it will deliver an even, flawless glow that develops over eight to ten hours FDA-approved: No, but the device's key ingredient (DHA) for tanning is FDA-approved What’s Included: IONIQ One Sprayer device, cleaning cartridge, charging cable. Tanning solution is sold separately or as a bundle How It Works: The IONIQ One Sprayer transforms the liquid tanning solution into negatively charged droplets, which are attracted to the skin's natural positive charge. This ensures full coverage without the need to rub it in What We Love: Uses unique technology to ensure that the solution sticks to the skin; mess-free application; easy to use and maneuver; powerful spray and 360° nozzle make it easy to cover hard-to-reach areas; formula doesn’t need to be rubbed in; you can order the device and tanning solution as a bundle What We Don’t: The colorless formula makes it difficult to tell which areas have been covered

What Is the IONIQ One Sprayer?

The IONIQ One Sprayer is a cordless, compact spray tan applicator. It leverages a unique electrostatic technology, which allows the tanning solution to adhere to the skin and minimizes overspray. “The electrostatic effect creates a unique ‘wraparound’ application, covering not only the skin being sprayed, but also blending in seamlessly to ensure smooth, streak-free results,” says Pradas. Its nozzle provides 360° coverage, ensuring you can apply to hard-to-reach areas of the body at any angle.

How Does the IONIQ One Sprayer Work?

Most spray tan devices work by using high volume, low pressure (known as HVLP) to distribute the tanning product in a fine mist—the magic of the IONIQ One Sprayer is its electrostatic Magnetic Skin Technology, which attracts the tanning mist stick to your skin (like a magnet!) and not…everywhere else. “The concept relies on electrostatic attraction; positive and negative energy, and their innate attraction to each other,” explains Dr. Nazarian. “Human skin has a naturally positive charge, and the device gives the solution a negative charge. Therefore, it's attracted to your skin, allowing the sprayed product to be applied evenly.”

The tanning solution's formula is powered by Dihydroxyacetone (DHA), an FDA-approved colorless sugar that interacts with amino acids in the top layer of the skin to produce a darkening effect that typically lasts five to seven days.

The IONIQ One Sprayer is compact and cordless. (Image credit: Jenna Igneri)

What Are the Benefits of the IONIQ One Sprayer?

If self-tanner has ever stained your sheets, turned your elbows orange, or given you streaky legs, you’ll be pleased to know that this device solves these issues. “As someone who’s been doing spray tans for years, the ‘wraparound effect’ can be a game-changer for at-home tanning, especially for avoiding those dreaded streaks and missed spots,” says Hall. “The application is pretty precise, the coverage is efficient, and it’s a messy-overspray-free experience,” adds Pradas, noting that, overall, “It’s a super convenient, time-saving device with minimal product waste.”

Of course, I can’t fail to mention how much healthier it is to use self-tanner when compared to the dangers of the sun’s UV rays. “Mimicking a spray tan with spray color or skin-tinting sugars [like DHA] is a much safer way to get a glowy look without risking future skin cancers and premature skin aging,” says Dr. Nazarian.

Who Should Use the IONIQ One Sprayer?

Anyone looking for a quick, mess-free spray tan that they can apply themselves can use the IONIQ One Sprayer and tanning solution. DHA is FDA-approved for topical use on the skin—however, if you have skin conditions like eczema or contact dermatitis, it’s recommended to consult your doctor or dermatologist first. “I like to recommend it as an alternative to my patients who are looking for a home method of achieving a realistic tan-like color without exposing themselves to ultraviolet radiation from the sun,” says Dr. Nazarian.

The IONIQ One Sprayer leaves skin dewy and hydrated after application. (Image credit: Jenna Igneri)

Are There Any Risks With the IONIQ One Sprayer?

There are risks with any home device, but the IONIQ One Sprayer is pretty safe. However, the tanning solution is clear, which can make it hard to see which areas you’ve already covered or any you’ve missed, which can result in a patchy or uneven tan. “There’s no color guide, so you have to be conscious of where you’ve already sprayed so that you don’t overspray one area vs. another,” says Pradas.

The formula itself is also very skin-friendly. “It has some great skincare ingredients to hydrate the skin, such as aloe vera, castor oil, macadamia oil, and vitamin E,” notes Pradas. Unless you’re allergic to the ingredients, the formula is considered safe for all skin types, adds Dr. Nazarian.

How to Use the IONIQ One Sprayer

Proper skin prep is crucial when getting a spray tan or using any self-tanning product. According to Hall, hair removal should be done 24 hours before using the device, followed by thorough exfoliation with a scrub or glove. “Keep your skin hydrated in the days leading up to your tan, since dry skin makes it fade faster,” she notes. While you’re typically not meant to moisturize right before a spray tan, it’s advised to do before using the IONIQ One Sprayer to avoid over-absorption. Apply a thin layer of lotion, paying special attention to the knees, elbows, and sides of your ankles.

Once you’re prepped and ready, simply insert the tanning cartridge (after cleaning the sprayer with the cleaning cartridge, which is recommended before your first use and as needed), turn on the device, and hold down both side buttons to start spraying. “Hold it six to eight inches away from your skin and use slow, steady movements,” says Hall. Simple, yes, but maintaining that consistent distance is key. “Getting too close or too far can affect how evenly the product applies.”

What’s the Difference Between the IONIQ One Sprayer and the MineTan Bronze Babe Professional Spray Tan Machine?

MineTan’s Bronze Babe Professional Spray Tan Machine is another portable spray tan device that’s available for professional and consumer use. It distributes tanning solution as an ultra-fine mist, promising even application with little to no overspray. Because the solution cup is refillable, you can use it with any of MineTan’s many DHA-based tanning solutions (or any other brand you like), whereas the IONIQ can only be used with an IONIQ cartridge. However, it’s larger than the IONIQ, must be plugged into an outlet to use, and can’t be used at every angle, making it tough to spray hard-to-reach areas like the back.

There’s also a pretty significant difference in price: The MineTan costs $149.99 (and is currently on sale for $99.99), while the IONIQ costs $279. However, the Magnetic Skin Technology, compact and cordless design, 360° nozzle, and easy, mess-free application make it worth the higher price tag, especially if you’re new to at-home tanning.

How Does the IONIQ One Sprayer Compare to In-Salon Spray Tans?

So, how well does the IONIQ One Sprayer fare against a professional spray tan session? It’s a strong contender, says Pradas. “While a professional spray tan typically offers the expertise and precision of a trained technician, this device has some unique advantages that make it a viable option for anyone looking to do their own tanning.”

Still, it’s important to set realistic expectations; seeing a pro guarantees a much more accurate tan application and expertly matched color. “When I work with clients, I’m not just spraying solution—I’m analyzing their skin tone, customizing their formula, and using specific techniques for different body parts,” says Hall. “That said, for someone who wants to maintain their tan between professional sessions or likes doing their own thing at home, this is a solid option.”

My Review of the IONIQ One Sprayer

About My Skin:

Despite overdoing it in the sun in my teens, my skin is in pretty good condition for my mid-30s. While there are subtle signs of sun damage, and my new IUD causes the occasional hormonal breakout, my skin is pretty even, smooth, and firm overall. However, I do tend to get very dry, dull, and fair during the colder, darker months, so my skin and I fully welcome a healthy (non-UV-induced) glow boost.

How I Used It:

Because it’s best to use this device when skin is moisturized, I prepped by slathering on my holy grail body lotion (Necéssaire’s fragrance-free formula), giving extra attention to drier areas like my elbows and knees so they didn't wind up darker than the rest of my skin. Once the device was fully charged, the tanning cartridge inserted, and the nozzle cover removed, it was game time! I err on the side of caution when it comes to self-tanning (and it’s November—I’m pasty), so I chose to go with the Light shade, which is meant to mimic an “afternoon spent in the sun,” where Medium is comparable to a weekend spent sunbathing, and so on.

Nécessaire The Body Lotion Fragrance-Free Nécessaire The Body Lotion Fragrance-Free $48 at Sephora

Holding the device about eight inches away from my skin, I held down both trigger buttons to start spraying, spending around five to ten seconds on each area of my body. Because the device can spray at any angle, it was super easy to maneuver around and hit different spots, even those hard-to-reach areas like my lower back. I was done in under five minutes. I waited ten minutes before putting on loose-fitting clothing, avoided showering the rest of the day, and waited for my tan to develop over the next eight to ten hours.

My Results:

Honestly, I’m so impressed. Because the tanning solution is clear, it was slightly difficult to tell where I sprayed, so I feared waking up speckled or having missed entire areas (or, worse, orange). Instead, I got out of bed the next morning with a gorgeous sunkissed glow. My color was perfectly even—even around my elbows, knees, and hands—with no streaking or blotchiness whatsoever. Oh, and my clothing, sheets, and bathroom linens? Not a stain in sight.

On the left is Jenna before testing the IONIQ One Sprayer. On the right is Jenna the morning after testing the IONIQ One Sprayer. (Image credit: Jenna Igneri)

Four days later, my tan is still going strong, and with proper maintenance, I’m hoping to make it last a full week or more. Per Pradas’ recommendations, I’ll be taking only luke-warm showers, gently patting myself dry, and keeping my skin nice and hydrated while avoiding oil-based moisturizers, over-exfoliating, and particularly strong actives like retinoids, AHAs, BHAs, and kojic acid to avoid stripping my tan.

On the left is Jenna's arm before testing the IONIQ One Sprayer. On the right is Jenna's arm the morning after testing the IONIQ One Sprayer. (Image credit: Jenna Igneri)

If I have a big event coming up or a vacation where I’ll spend most of my time in a bikini, I’d probably trust a pro to ensure I have a perfectly color-matched and even tan (which, for the record, can often cost between $45-$200 depending on where you go). But when my complexion needs the occasional pick-me-up—one that I can apply from the comfort of my own bathroom—I’ll happily turn to this trusty, reusable device.

Why Trust Us

Freelance writer Jenna Igneri has almost a decade of experience covering beauty. Throughout her career, she’s had the opportunity to try out dozens of at-home beauty devices ranging from LED masks to microcurrent wands. She’s also tested many self-tanners from cult-favorite brands and newcomers alike. She consulted two tan artists and a board-certified dermatologist to fully understand how this electrostatic device works and get expert insights on how to use it.

Meet the Experts

Kristyn Pradas is a skincare expert, tanning specialist, and founder of Pradas Glow, a premium skincare and sunless tanning line. With 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, Kristyn is celebrated for her meticulous precision in airbrush tanning, custom color blends, and her ability to enhance every skin tone.

Lindsay Hall is the founder and CEO of Shade Collective, a premier spray tan studio and training center in San Diego, California. With 15 years of experience as a licensed esthetician and spray tan artist, she has established herself as an industry leader.