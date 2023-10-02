Issa Rae Had the Hottest Hair Color at Paris Fashion Week

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Is a “this Barbie is red hot” joke déclassé at this point? No matter, because Issa Rae is red hot. For Chloé’s Spring/Summer 24 runway show on the banks of the Seine, Rae debuted a marvelous dark red hair color, which was complemented by a black and white clothing ensemble and a rich, red lip.

(Image credit: Getty)

Worn on the tippity top of her crown, the taut hairstyle featured cascading waves that fell down the Insecure creator’s back. While her roots remained her natural brown hue, the color shifted to a deep auburn at the ponytail’s base, which was wrapped with hair to really tie the look together.

While Rae’s deep copper hair is nothing new ( we’ve seen and loved it many times before ), this iteration was something special. While the curls made their impact, the styling is what got me. Placed against a belted, flowy ,black and white maxi-dress from Chloé’s Fall/Winter 23 collection , the red hair popped. Texturally, the dress’s wool and gauze made it all the better. Princess-like is the best description.

Paired with pearl chain earrings, a simple cat eye, and the lengthiest lashes, Rae wore matte, neutral-toned makeup (and a touch of highlighter) to show off her flawless complexion. The best part? Her lips were painted an almost-hair-matching deep burgundy with a glossy as patent leather finish—the perfect look to ring in the first week of fall.