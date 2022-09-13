Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Labor Day may have come and gone, but one thing has been made clear: all-white ensembles are trending on the 2022 Emmys red carpet. In fact, it's become one of the evening’s most popular trends, a true palate cleanser from the rest of the evening’s over-the-top gowns. Both men and women have been sporting the hue from head to toe, while others have accessorized a white suit with contrasting black pieces. Ahead, we broke down every! single! all-white look at the Emmys this year.

It all started when I saw Andrew Garfield in an all-white suit from Zegna at the beginning of the evening. He accessorized his look with a pair of perfectly polished black dress shoes. Then, I spotted the internet’s unofficial boyfriend, Succession’s Nicholas Braun, in a similar all-white ensemble designed by Christian Dior. Actresses Laura Linney and Jean Smart both followed suit (pun intended) in almost all-white gowns by Christian Siriano, and Kerry Washington styled a white mini dress by Elie Saab Couture over a pair of sheer black tights. Issa Rae put her own spin on the trend with a white gown outfitted with black details along the hemline and a mini cutout at the bust. Both John Legend and Seth Rogan put their own twist on the classic white suit, with the former opting for a black suit with a subtle checkered print, and the latter wore a mini white bow tie. Even Oprah donned an all white suit-inspired gown to present the first award of the night.

Ahead, check out all of the best white looks from the 2022 Emmys red carpet. Consider this your sign that wearing white after labor day is officially A-list approved.

Andrew Garfield in Zegna

(Image credit: Getty)

Seth Rogan

(Image credit: Getty)

Laura Linney in Christian Siriano

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Issa Rae

(Image credit: Getty)

Kerry Washington in Elie Saab

(Image credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Jean Smart in Christian Siriano

(Image credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicholas Braun in Christian Dior

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Toheeb Jimoh

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

John Legend

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Oprah