Labor Day may have come and gone, but one thing has been made clear: all-white ensembles are trending on the 2022 Emmys red carpet. In fact, it's become one of the evening’s most popular trends, a true palate cleanser from the rest of the evening’s over-the-top gowns. Both men and women have been sporting the hue from head to toe, while others have accessorized a white suit with contrasting black pieces. Ahead, we broke down every! single! all-white look at the Emmys this year. 

It all started when I saw Andrew Garfield in an all-white suit from Zegna at the beginning of the evening. He accessorized his look with a pair of perfectly polished black dress shoes. Then, I spotted the internet’s unofficial boyfriend, Succession’s Nicholas Braun, in a similar all-white ensemble designed by Christian Dior. Actresses Laura Linney and Jean Smart both followed suit (pun intended) in almost all-white gowns by Christian Siriano, and Kerry Washington styled a white mini dress by Elie Saab Couture over a pair of sheer black tights. Issa Rae put her own spin on the trend with a white gown outfitted with black details along the hemline and a mini cutout at the bust. Both John Legend and Seth Rogan put their own twist on the classic white suit, with the former opting for a black suit with a subtle checkered print, and the latter wore a mini white bow tie. Even Oprah donned an all white suit-inspired gown to present the first award of the night. 

Ahead, check out  all of the best white looks from the 2022 Emmys red carpet. Consider this your sign that wearing white after labor day is officially A-list approved. 

Andrew Garfield in Zegna

Andrew Garfield emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Seth Rogan 

Seth Rogen emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Laura Linney in Christian Siriano 

Laura Linney attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Issa Rae 

Issa Rae emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Kerry Washington in Elie Saab 

Kerry Washington attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Jean Smart in Christian Siriano 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS US actress Jean Smart arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP

(Image credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicholas Braun in Christian Dior 

Pictured: Nicholas Braun arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Toheeb Jimoh

Pictured: Toheeb Jimoh arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

John Legend

John Legend attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Oprah 

producer and talk show host Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

(Image credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
