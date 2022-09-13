Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Labor Day may have come and gone, but one thing has been made clear: all-white ensembles are trending on the 2022 Emmys red carpet. In fact, it's become one of the evening’s most popular trends, a true palate cleanser from the rest of the evening’s over-the-top gowns. Both men and women have been sporting the hue from head to toe, while others have accessorized a white suit with contrasting black pieces. Ahead, we broke down every! single! all-white look at the Emmys this year.
It all started when I saw Andrew Garfield in an all-white suit from Zegna at the beginning of the evening. He accessorized his look with a pair of perfectly polished black dress shoes. Then, I spotted the internet’s unofficial boyfriend, Succession’s Nicholas Braun, in a similar all-white ensemble designed by Christian Dior. Actresses Laura Linney and Jean Smart both followed suit (pun intended) in almost all-white gowns by Christian Siriano, and Kerry Washington styled a white mini dress by Elie Saab Couture over a pair of sheer black tights. Issa Rae put her own spin on the trend with a white gown outfitted with black details along the hemline and a mini cutout at the bust. Both John Legend and Seth Rogan put their own twist on the classic white suit, with the former opting for a black suit with a subtle checkered print, and the latter wore a mini white bow tie. Even Oprah donned an all white suit-inspired gown to present the first award of the night.
Ahead, check out all of the best white looks from the 2022 Emmys red carpet. Consider this your sign that wearing white after labor day is officially A-list approved.
Andrew Garfield in Zegna
Seth Rogan
Laura Linney in Christian Siriano
Issa Rae
Kerry Washington in Elie Saab
Jean Smart in Christian Siriano
Nicholas Braun in Christian Dior
Toheeb Jimoh
John Legend
Oprah
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
