ICYMI: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are *officially* husband and wife. The pair, who were previously engaged in 2002, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas this past weekend. And even though the nuptials were kept uber-intimate, J. Lo obviously went big with her wedding day glam. She assembled her go-tos for the day: hairstylist Chris Appleton, stylist Rob Zangari, and nail artist Tom Bachik. The vibe? Early 2000s rom-com, which is pretty apt considering she met Affleck on the set of Gigli.

When it came to hair, Lopez stayed true to her roots, opting for a more polished and every-so-slightly elevated version of her typical ‘do. Appleton worked his hair voodoo magic to give the “On the Floor” singer the most gorgeous half-up look complete with big, bouncy, and incredibly shiny curls. “Out of all the events and crazy glams we have had, this was by far the most special. Congrats Jen and Ben!” the ColorWow Global Creative Director captioned an Instagram photo.

As for nails? While we’ve yet to see a close up on the star’s manicure from her walk down the aisle, the Marry Me singer did give her followers a little glimpse in a post-celebration, makeup-free selfie snapped from her bed. Bachik revealed that he used the shade Are You Shore, a nude sandy brown, from Bio Seaweed Gel for Lopez’s wedding day mani. The makeup artist and products behind Lopez’s soft and sultry eye look has yet to be revealed. Dare we say she might have DIY’d her look? One thing that is for sure though: she used a range of J. Lo Beauty products to prep her skin.

Once her glam was complete and her dress, which was repurposed from an old movie, was on, Lopez and Affleck walked down the aisle, read their vows, and exchanged rings in what was dubbed “the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

“They were right when they said, “All you need is love,’” Lopez wrote via her On the JLO newsletter. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”