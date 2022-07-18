Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Vegas Wedding: Details

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Just under a year after they went Instagram-official, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married.

This may seem like a short timeline, but you can't forget that the two first started dating in 2002, a whopping 20 years ago. They were engaged that same year, postponed their 2003 wedding because of overwhelming media attention, then broke up in 2004.

Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids Violet, Samuel and Seraphina.

But after 17 years apart, the lovebirds reunited in 2021 after Lopez' separation from Alex Rodriguez, were engaged in April 2022, and have finally tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony.

The singer, actress and entrepreneur shared the happy news in her newsletter On The JLo, opening with the very poetic, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." Loving the hint of humor there!

Describing the ceremony, Lopez continued, "Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Elvis, sadly, was not privy to the celebrations: "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)," Lopez added.

The star concluded, "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love.' We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.

"Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for."

She signed off, "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," implying that she is taking her new husband's name—which means she's no longer Jennifer Lopez, which means she'll no longer be J. Lo??? That's a habit that will take a while to shake.