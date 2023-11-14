Jessica Alba's Latest Hairstyle Reaches Well Past Her Waist

The length of Jessica Alba's hair is in constant flux—the woman has an affinity for extensions. Naturally, her hair sits at collarbone length (just a hint longer than a lob), but pending the occasion, it'll reach down a few extra inches. That in mind, her latest look, which features extensions that reach all the way down her back, was quite impressive.
On Saturday, November 11, Alba showed up to the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood with her hair stick-straight—and reaching well past her waist. Dyed a uniform shade of warm brown that looked extremely natural on the actress, her strands were parted in the middle and worn tucked behind her shoulders without a flyaway in sight. She paired the hairstyle with a neutral makeup look and a metallic gown that featured an asymmetrical sleeveless neckline, adding some extra drama to the slick style.
A photo posted by jessicaalba on
Although the Good Luck Chuck actress has had plenty of hair change-ups over the years (I'm particularly fond of her mid-2010s lob), she's been keeping her brunette locks fairly lengthy as of late. Still, they've never been as long as they were this weekend.
Alba gave a peek at her hair transformation in an Instagram carousel from the event. In one video clip taken before her extensions were added, the Honest Beauty founder flaunts a freshly showered head of hair that reaches her collarbone. After a quick transition, she shows her locks dried and lengthened, tagging her regular hairdresser Brittney Conkle as the brains behind the look.
In her own post, the celebrity hairstylist noted that the extensions came from the brand Covet & Mane—just for future gala reference. "Killed this hair!" wrote a commenter on Conkle's post. "So chic and beautiful!!" We couldn't agree more!
