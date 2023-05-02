I beg you, stop what you’re doing and turn your attention to Jessica Chastain. The Good Nurse star just arrived to the Met Gala, which is themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beuaty,” and—wow. Her iconic red hair? Nowhere in sight. Instead, she showed with a platinum blonde, icy hue that we can confirm is a nod to Lagerfeld.

Chastain took to Instagram to share a very stoic video of her look. The caption very appropriately read: “Any guesses who’s my inspo for tonight?” Her followers were quick to pick up on the hint, but allow us to be the first to say “we-told-you-so.” Marie Claire predicted someone would show up in Lagerfeld’s likeness earlier this week. “Somebody's definitely going to look like Karl himself…somebody has to do something like that,” celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon said when asked to give her beauty predictions.

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Now, whether Chastain’s new look is permanent (here for it) or merely a wig remains up for debate. However, we do know the exact products that hairstylist Renato Campora used on the hair. It was Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris to the rescue, with the Gentle Purifying Shampoo, Restructuring Conditioner, and Volumizing Spray among the MVP products.

Even though I could go on and on (and on) about this hair look, allow me to pivot our attention to the Molly’s Game star’s makeup, which was led by Kristofer Buckle. The makeup artist used exclusively Charlotte Tilbury products—and we were able to get a peak at couple of the stars. That gorgeous gray eye? It’s the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in The Rock Chick. And that perfectly nude lip? It appears to be from the Super Nudes collection in shade Runway Royalty.

To shop the look, scroll ahead. Hair bleach, not included.

