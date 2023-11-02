Jones Road Just Dropped an Adorable Lingua Franca Collab to Celebrate Its 3rd Birthday

While it's not at all surprising that Jones Road Beauty is celebrating its third anniversary (the brand is a Bobbi Brown creation, which means it was destined for greatness from the start), it is exciting—especially because fans get to reap the benefits. Now, you can wear a Bobbi Brown-ism on your favorite Lingua Franca (!) sweatshirt while also sporting a full, Bobbi Brown-curated face of makeup. It's a dream come true, but would you expect anything less from the creator of Miracle Balm?

The Jones Road Beauty x Lingua Franca collection, which launches today on a made-to-order basis at linguafranca.nyc, includes two limited-edition sweatshirts featuring Brown's favorite phrases to use when discussing her vision of natural beauty, individuality, and fearlessness: "what if?" and "I am me."

"Whenever anyone asks me for advice, the number one thing I often ask is 'What If?' What if you launched this new business now? What if we created a new beauty product that no one has ever done before?" Brown exclusively shares with Marie Claire. "That's why we used the phrase 'What If' on our Lingua Franca sweatshirts. I want to encourage everyone around me to dream big, think of the possibilities, and take that leap of faith."

As for the "I am me" edition, Brown says that the most powerful beauty product in the world—and this woman knows beauty products!—is knowing who you are and owning it. "You are always the most comfortable and confident when you're simply being yourself," she shares.

If you're looking for some makeup to enhance that confidence? Jones Road has you covered, naturally. Now available, the Bobbi Kit 3.0 features a curation of Brown's must-have products including a new, limited-edition shade of my beloved Miracle Balm.

Packaged in a limited-edition Jones Road Tyvek Bag, the $82 kit features a mini Miracle Balm in the low-shimmer shade "pinky bronze," which can be used as a blush, bronzer, highlighter, and a lip tint. It also includes The Best Blush in "POP," Just a Sec eyeshadow in "cool taupe," The Best Pencil in "brown," and Cool Gloss in "original." You can find the kit on jonesroadbeauty.com and (alongside a limited-number of non made-to-order sweatshirts!) at Jones Road Beauty store locations.

Happy birthday, Jones Road! I can't believe you got us a gift.