Sofia Richie "Cannot Live Without" This Hydrating Concealer Stick

Sofia Richie Grainge has never been one to gate-keep her beauty routine. After her highly publicized April 2023 wedding to Elliot Grainge (which fully cemented the model as a modern-day beauty icon), she was kind enough to share her entire wedding day product lineup with the world. The same happened in summer 2023, and now that Fall has arrived, Richie Grainge is giving her fans her go-to makeup routine for the colder weather.

"The seasons are changing and my skin is freaking out," the model shared in a "Get Ready With Me" video uploaded to TikTok this week. "During this time, I have to stay true to the products that I know work for my skin." Richie Grainge kicked things off with Hourglass's Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, which she applies to every part of her face. As she holds the squeeze bottle, you can get a good look at her rich, red manicure.

"It really just sits on the skin well. It's not too heavy," Richie Grainge says. "It's all about, for me, hydrating while keeping my skin from absolutely freaking out because of the seasons changing."

Next, she goes in with her "favorite, holy grail, can't live without" product: Hourglass's Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, which she applies directly to her skin to cover up her "little friends" aka change-of-season blemishes. With her skin flawless, it was time for color, which took the form of NudeStix's Nudies Blush Stick in the orangey shade "picante."

"Just gonna hit that on my cheekbones," Richie Grainge said, dabbing the product on before blending it in with some pink powder Hourglass blush (from the Ambient Lighting Edit Palette) applied to her cheekbones. Before putting the palette away, she also grabbed a bit of bronzer, which she applied "right by [her] ear," and pulled up for a contouring effect.

Keeping the rest of her routine simple, the fashion designer used just one product for her eyes (Hourglass's Unlocked Instant Extension Mascara) and lips (Hourglass's Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm), patting the latter in with extra care.

"Alright guys, this is the final look," she said, checking out her work in the camera. "Ready for whatever the day has to throw at me." Slick back your hair and shop Richie Grainge's fall routine below.