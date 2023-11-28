Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to channel a "No Pants, No Problem" attitude. This time, she took to the streets of Paris and elevated the bottomless look to feel more formal than other iterations of the trend (some A-listers choose to rock nothing but itty-bitty briefs—an undeniably bold style choice that skews more casual). Gomez's take on the no-pants trend included a blazer dress by Valentino and, well, that was pretty much it.

The singer and actress stepped out in the City of Lights over the weekend in her rhinestone-trimmed Valentino tweed blazer that doubled as a mini dress. Her multi-purpose blazer featured the brand's signature V-Logo on the front pockets for some loud luxury pizzazz. Crafted from a virgin wool blend, Gomez's blazer featured a structured silhouette, peak lapels, and front-button fastening to give the bottom-free outfit a more put-together finish. A pair of sheer black tights and some strappy Jimmy Choo sandals completed the tuxy ensemble. She finished off the look with a smokey eye using her own beauty brand, of course, Rare Beauty .

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Ms. Gomez drop her bottom half. Ever since the Miu Miu trend hit the runway , it’s been a celebrity fave across the globe. Earlier this fall, Gomez posted another pantless pic to Instagram, this time in an Alaia Archetypes Cotton-Poplin Mini Shirt Dress and thigh-high patent leather boots. Hailey Bieber went pants-free in white bike shorts in Los Angeles a few weeks ago, and Taylor Swift also decided a polo shirt was actually a dress when out in New York City.

Celebrities have proven time and time again that our post-pandemic lifestyle will never need pants again. Labels like Jacquemus, Miu Miu, Marni, and Prada have all received and embraced the no-pants memo, too. And you can consider the recurring no-pants fashion moments we’re seeing from celebs as a sign that perhaps you should also try the pantless look this season.

But if you're hesitant to jump headfirst into this trend, take it slow and follow Gomez's lead by opting for a more polished, like an oversized blazer or another supersized top.Or, if you're more like Bieber and aren't afraid to go out in your undies, dress up a pair of briefs with a statement handbag and heels, and you're ready to take on the world, pants-free.

Check out one of these oversized blazers below to help you join the trend by copying Gomez's latest look.