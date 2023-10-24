Katie Holmes' New Fringe Is Very '70s

Katie Holmes thrives in Fall. She's the queen of making cozy sweaters look chic and sophisticated (see her latest outfit for proof) and never fails to keep her aesthetic looking fresh. Case in point? The actress just debuted eye-skimming, chunky curtain bangs that are a clear nod to the '70s style. She debuted her new 'do on Monday, October 23rd while celebrating the release of Melissa DeRosa’s book, What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics & Crisis.

(Image credit: Getty)

Her long, straight, brunette hair rested below her shoulders, and her shaggy bangs were styled with the slightest wave, and gently parted down the middle. It’s a departure from her side-parted hair she’s been seen with for some time now. Known for her exceptionally radiant skin , the Alone Together star kept her makeup simple. She also opted for a dark glossy lip and rose colored blush.

Recently, Holmes has kept the length of her hair long, typically rocking her natural texture around the streets of New York City. That said, she’s no stranger to a big chop or bangs. She’s experimented with a multitude of bangs before, ranging from micro-bangs and bold bangs to long, blunt bangs, as well as bobs, pixie cuts, and long layers.

Whether her current fringe is a seasonal moment or one she’ll continually embrace, there’s no doubting her autumnal aesthetic reigns superior.