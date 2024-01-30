No, Kendall Jenner's Insanely Long Lashes Are Not Extensions

Kendall Jenner is tall, stunning, and, in case you somehow hadn't noticed, has insanely long lashes. They're so long, that many, including yours truly, wondered if her lashes' length was courtesy of some expertly executed lash extensions. But leave it makeup artist Mary Phillips to myth-bust and cue us into the model's secret in one fell swoop. It's Jenner's top-notch (drugstore!) mascara that gives her lashes that extra oomph.
In an Instagram video, celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, who also works with Hailey Bieber, shared the supermodel's lash routine. The short clip showed Jenner holding a golden mascara tube to enhance her lashes. The product in question is the L’Oréal Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara, which retails for just $16.
The L’Oréal Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara is an ophthalmologist-tested product that excellently defines and volumizes each lash without making them look clumpy or flakey for up to 24 hours. The mascara brush features a multi-level bristle design that makes it easy to apply to each lash from the inner to outer corners. The StretchFlex Complex formula in the mascara can give your lashes the perfect volume and definition, which makes them look fuller, longer, and quite frankly, like falsies.
That said, the incredible end result really boils down to the Tequila 818 founder's technique. She starts by curling her lashes and then applies several coats. "I feel like everybody is better at doing their own lashes," Phillips said in the Instagram video. Jenner agrees and adds that doing your own lashes allows you to get really close to the lash line.
Now that we know her secret to perfect lashes, hop over to your favorite drugstore and stock up.
