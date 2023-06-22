Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Feel Like a Kardashian: "I Didn't Choose This Life"

Kendall Jenner has been extremely open about her experience of anxiety in the past, as well as about the importance she places on what people think of her—which is difficult considering people will always have all sorts of opinions about people who are so deeply in the public eye.

But in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the supermodel got real about how separate she feels from "the Kardashians" as a brand.

"Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family," she told the publication, explaining that that doesn't mean she's not close to them. "I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life."

To illustrate this, Jenner compared herself to older sister Kim.

"[Kim’s] like, 'I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed….' I think she was built for [this life]," the 818 founder said, adding about the paparazzi attention, "It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it."

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) A photo posted by on

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner explained that she doesn't really feel like a Kardashian—of course, she technically isn't, since she is the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, not of Kris and Robert Kardashian like her four elder siblings.

"I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters," she said. "It’s just weird to me…because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion."

But before you say anything, Jenner wants to make sure she doesn't sound like she's complaining about the immense amount of privilege she was born into, and the "nepo baby" of it all.

"I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live," she said. "But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not."

The face of Miu Miu also revealed that she has a ton of ways to cope with the pressure of fame and scrutiny: She goes to therapy, journals, exercises, does sound baths, and makes sure to regularly connect with friends and family—particularly her younger sister Kylie and her fellow supermodel Hailey Bieber.