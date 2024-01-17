Over the last few years, I’ve learned one of the most valuable lessons in skincare: No matter what your skin type or what the season is, hydration is key. Even though I have combination skin that tends to break out from time to time, focusing on hydration counter-intuitively keeps my skin more balanced and clear. While moisturizers, serums, and sunscreens have played a major role in achieving my new glow, facial oils have ensured that my skin barrier is strong and that my face is soft to the touch.

More and more brands have copped onto this trend recently, releasing luxury facial oils that promise to repair damaged skin and combat the havoc brought on by environmental factors like sun exposure and extreme cold. The latest brand to do so is Keys Soulcare, which was launched by music legend Alicia Keys.

Keys Soulcare’s new facial oil is made to restore moisture to dehydrated skin while you sleep. Its most prominent ingredient is squalane, which moisturizes and softens skin, with the brand touting that 97 percent of respondents in a four-week study said their skin felt softer the morning after use. The oil is also formulated with ingredients like pomegranate seed oil and prickly pear oil, which are packed with nutrients meant to support the long-term health and appearance of skin.

This product release coincides with Keys Soulcare’s new partnership with Amazon, marking the first time that the brand will be available for purchase on the online mega-retailer (better skin and two-day delivery? Hard to resist).

As though all of this news didn’t constitute enough excitement, the brand teased that they would be releasing big news online via Amazon Live tonight at 6:30 PM Eastern Time.

