Rihanna's Long Blonde Hair Could Not Be Any Sleeker

Just about a month ago, Rihanna shook fans (hi, yes, me) to their core when she debuted a new honey-blonde hair color. With Fall now in full swing and an even-blonder Rihanna in sight, it's now safe to say she's fully cemented her commitment to the light side.

On Friday, November 10, the mother of two stepped out in Los Angeles to show off her almost waist-length blonde tresses, which she wore straight, middle-parted, and Naomi Campbell-sleek. The Fenty owner perfected the look with a coordinating camel Celine coat. Was it the flash of the camera, or is her hair actually glowing?

Never one to make things too simple, the "Work" singer paired her California-cool hairdo with an intensely lined, glossy brown lip and neon green french-tipped manicure. Her eyebrows were also tinted the color of honey, perfectly matching her new hair color. While the singer's hair is red-carpet worthy (especially in today's world of pared down formal looks), she kept things casual with a pair of Y/PROJECT jeans and gray hoodie.

When Rihanna originally premiered the honey-blonde color during a dinner date with A$AP Rocky, her hair was worn in a '90s updo, so it's a treat to see her colored locks down and in their full glory. Blonde, brunette, and anywhere in between, RiRi can do no wrong.