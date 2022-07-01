Kourtney Kardashian "Won't Leave" Travis Barker's Side as He's Treated for "Extreme Stomach Pain"

Travis Barker was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, June 28, as first reported by TMZ. At the time, he was pictured being carried into L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on a stretcher, with wife Kourtney Kardashian walking by him.

It has since been reported that the Blink-182 drummer is suffering from a case of pancreatitis, which is causing him a great deal of pain, and him and his loved ones quite a bit of worry.

Thankfully, Barker sounds like he has a truly wonderful support system. "Kourtney won't leave his side," a source told People on Wednesday.

They added, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

When he was first admitted to hospital, Barker's daughter Alabama asked her followers for "prayers" on Instagram Stories. Alabama's half-sister Atiana de la Hoya, who is Barker's stepdaughter, thanked her followers for their "love and prayers," per People.

Also on Wednesday, a source updated Us Weekly on how Barker is feeling physically and emotionally. "He’s been receiving an outpour of well wishes, including from the Kardashians," the insider said. "He’s getting the best treatment and hopefully will be out of the hospital in the next 24-72 hours."

The source also said, "Kourtney is by his side and will remain by his side. His kids are very supportive as well. Alabama rushed to be by his side. He and Kourtney have been asking for privacy as they battle through this together."

Kardashian and Barker were married in Portofino, Italy (for the third time!) in May, with their friends and family present.