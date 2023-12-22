In all honesty, I really like Kylie Cosmetics’ lip products. When the lip kits took off in 2015, I was skeptical, especially since their price point was way out of range for me and my part-time college job salary. However, when I finally tried them, I found that so many of the brand’s promises are true: The formula stays on all day (or all night), it never smudges, and because a little goes a long way, one tube lasts for ages. While the liquid lipstick works well by itself, the key to guaranteed longevity is the brand’s signature liner, which Kylie Jenner herself likes to line most of her lips with (not just the edges, à la 90s beauty) before applying the lipstick.

This week, though, Jenner mixed up her classic makeup routine in a TikTok makeup tutorial, where she mixed and matched three products that typically aren’t marketed to be worn together. The first product was her new Precision Pout Lip Liner in the nostalgic cocoa shade, which she applied generously around the edges of her lips, using her finger to smudge the pigment inward. Then, she applied the liquid lipstick from the lip kit shade “Better Not Pout” on the inner parts of her lips, using her finger once again to distribute the product for an ombré effect. Finally, she capped off her routine with the Gloss Drip shade “Fall In Love”—a translucent red shade of gloss that gave her lips a high- shine look.

The routine is a departure from Kylie Cosmetics’ prescribed lip kit routine, and hearkens back to the ombré lip trends of the 1990s, which heavily incorporated brown lip shades and tremendous shine. Naomi Campbell, in particular, pioneered the trend of pairing brown lip liner with clear lip gloss—something that women everywhere, but especially Black and Brown women, incorporated into their own lip routines.

Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Lopez rocking the ombré brown lip trend, a staple in Black and Latinx beauty in the 90s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that Jenner is a trendsetter herself—and that other celebrities, like Megan Thee Stallion, have also been seen sporting a 90s lip—it looks like these lip trends are about to come back. To keep ahead of the curve, and to replicate Jenner’s exact look, check out the products from her tutorial below.

Get the Look

Kylie Cosmetics Precision Pout Lip Liner - Cocoa $17 at Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit - Better Not Pout $35 at Ulta