Lady Gaga Just Debuted a '70s Shag Haircut

Lady Gaga isn't afraid of switching up her style—especially when it comes to hair. She rocked various hair colors through the years (read: Blonde, blue, brunette, yellow, pink) and embraced every but, from a bob to long layers. Her latest chop however, brings us back to the '70s.

On Thursday, October 19th, the musician was seen outside of Electric Lady Studios in New York City, sporting a brand new platinum blonde shag. The best part about the new look? The forehead-grazing curtain bangs that came with it. The light and feathery style was very retro, and a welcome change to the glamorous, vintage hairstyles she sported during her Las Vegas Residency.

(Image credit: Getty)

The "Bad Romance" singer kept the rest of her makeup on the classic side. Heavy jet-black eyeliner stole the show, while a rose-pink color stained her lips. If I had to guess, she can thank Haus Labs and makeup artist Sarah Tanno for the face beat.

Gaga has been having a little extra fun with her makeup recently, debuting bright green eyeshadow, retro makeup with glossy red lips, and eye-popping white eyeliner in her waterline in the past few weeks alone. To shop some of Gaga's favorite products, shop ahead.