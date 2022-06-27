Lorde has blonde hair now, and we are not okay—for all the right reasons. The singer swapped her beautiful brown hair for a bright blonde color that seems to be the hair shade of summer 2022 , and we are obsessed. The 25-year-old debuted the stunning look during her performance at Glastonbury Festival on June 27. She may have set the stage on fire in England, but her heart was in the United States as the singer used this at the perfect opportunity to not only debut her new look, but to defend abortion rights.

"Wanna hear a secret, girls?,” she shouted. “Your bodies are destined to be objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright. But here's another secret. You possess ancient strength, ancient wisdom, wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today, make accessing that wisdom your life's work. Because everything depends on it. F*ck the Supreme Court!”

A post shared by Cameron Rains (@cameron.rains) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

On Instagram, her go-to hairstylist, Cameron Rains, celebrated her look by posting several photos of her new ‘do while she performed on stage. "Blonde Girl Summer," he wrote in the caption of a trio of photos.

Indeed, this is truly a blonde girl summer, but if there's one thing we know about Lorde, it’s that she’s never afraid to be blonde and bold. In an interview with Variety in September, the New Zealander declared "Being bold is vital because people are only going to listen to you if you speak up."

We are in full support of the new look and couldn’t be happier. Cheers to more daring looks from the hitmaker.