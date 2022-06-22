Worth It: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Limited-Edition Engraved Bottle

Welcome back to Worth It, a bi-weekly breakdown of the new beauty products we’ve tested and adored: We're talking that drain-it-to-the-bottom-and-tell-my-friends-I’ve-found-The-One kind of love. If it's featured here, consider this our permission to splurge. Read on for the product you don’t want to live without.

The Promise

Consult any fragrance aficionado and they're bound to mention Maison Francis Kurkdjian. He’s the nose behind Jean Paul Gaultier’s Le Male and Kenzo World eau de parfum. And, more recently, Dior tapped him as the new creative director of perfume. Kurkdjian is most commonly known for crafting the cult-favorite (and Rihanna’s favorite) Baccarat Rouge 540, but his fragrance wardrobe is truly long standing and doesn’t seem to be letting up. In short, the French businessman knows his stuff.

In 2016, Kurkdjian debuted OUD Satin Mood, a mashup of ambery, woody, and rose notes. The fragrance itself isn’t new, but if you’re looking to upgrade your perfume tray, you’re in luck. This summer, Maison Francis Kurkdjian added to the OUD satin mood collection with the launch of a limited edition, hand-engraved version that can be yours for $1,250. Personalized out of a Parisian workshop, engravers spend eight hours artfully carving each side of the bottle. It’s a shining example of understated luxury from a niche brand.

Why I’m Obsessed

If you aren't aware, Oud is the result of a combination of Phialophora parasitica fungus with the wood of the Tropical Agar (Aquilaria) tree. Oud is the dark resin from the tree that smells very, very woody and earthy.

Personally, I’m not a fan of wearing oud in June or July; I like citrus scents for the summer. To be fair, it’s not that I don’t like any oud—which is also known as agarwood—I just don’t fancy Eastern ouds that are usually richer and fuller bodied. However, Western ouds offer a much lighter, milder, and sweeter scent that’s more palatable.

I was proud to live in my truth until I encountered OUD Satin Mood last month. There’s something seductive and inviting about wearing an oud mixed with rose oil and violet. It’s refreshing, yet complex—perfect for cooler summer evenings. There's also a touch of powdery vanilla in the base note that adds warmth and hint of femininity.

Scent aside, there was one distinction about this masterpiece: having my name etched on the side deepened my connection to the overall experience. It’s almost as if the fragrance is now a close friend who knows my inner secrets. A bestie whose mysteriousness keeps me coming back. And the longevity—both with the actual fragrance (it was still identifiable after seven hours) and the keepsake bottle—is a perfume connoisseur's dream.

Sure, I admit that $1,250 for 6.8 ounces elicits sticker shock. It averages to $184 per ounce and that’s a tough pill to swallow, but having a personalized bottle that conveys oud’s unique intensity and sensuality makes it worth every penny.

OUD Satin Mood Limited-Edition Engraved Bottle is exclusively available at Neiman Marcus.