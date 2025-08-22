Ask anyone who knows me: I am the queen of soft glam. My everyday makeup routine involves a subtle smokey eye, and I've got it down to a science. But this fall season, soft glam is taking a backseat to something moodier, and I, for one, am here for it. Grunge is back, but not the over-the-top black eyeliner of the '90s. This is an elevated, cool-girl version. Think smudgy, worn-in shadow that looks like you've been out all night in the best way, combo'd with hydrated skin and glossy lips for balance.

If the latest "tired girl makeup" trend—where you intentionally highlight dark circles with red pigment—is a step too far for you in an already chaotic world, grunge eyes are the perfect compromise. They have that same lived-in, effortless vibe but still feel intentional. The result is moody, a little rebellious, and cool—like you didn't spend too long in front of a mirror, but you still look put together. Ahead, my step-by-step guide to nailing the grungy eye look, because the secret is all in the layers.

Prime for a Good Time

The secret behind F/W '25 grunge eyes is staying power—otherwise, you'll just look messy in an unintentional way. An eye primer is my go-to here. It grips onto everything I put on top so the look lasts all day.

Pat McGrath Labs Intensifeyes Longwear Eyeshadow Primer $32 at Sephora On an everyday basis, I reach for Pat McGrath's long-wearing primer. It's super smooth and blends like a dream. MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Tailor Grey $28 at Ulta Beauty You've heard of its iconic sister, Painterly, but in my opinion, Tailor Grey is the Paint Pot you're sleeping on. Its cool, taupe undertones add a natural depth to your grunge eye look.

Liquid Lids

I start with a liquid eyeshadow as the base color. It gives a super blendable, lived-in sheen while creating depth for everything else I layer on. I swipe it across my lids and blend it upwards with my fingers for a messier application and fade.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Pigment in Chocolate $22 at Sephora This do-it-all pigment is incredibly handy for achieving a smokey look. I love the shade Chocolate, which is a berry brown matte, so it adds a little richness to the look without going full-on black. Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in 99M Ebony $39 at Sephora If I'm going out at night, particularly to a party, I go for the all-black. This one from Armani blends beautifully and doesn't stick to patches.

Smudge Time

Here's the best part of the look and what really drives it home. I grab the smudgiest eyeliner I own and scribble it as close to my lash line as I can get—a little messy is okay, but don't go crazy or it errs on the side of unintentional. I then take a small makeup brush and blur it outward in the shape of an undone wing. Then, I line my upper and lower waterline for extra depth.

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in 612 Dimensional Dark Brown $25 at Sephora I will die on this hill: This is the best everyday eyeliner in my beauty collection. The dark brown is the perfect deep but not too dark shade, and it gives me plenty of blending time to really achieve that smudged look before it dries for all-day wear. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa $34 at Victoria Beckham Beauty This extra creamy liner is super pigmented and ultra blendable. The shade Cocoa also happens to be Mrs. Victoria Beckham's go-to.

Blend It Out

Powder eyeshadows seal the deal. I use a fluffy blush to blend a dark matte or satin shade over my lid and into the crease, softening any harsh lines or patchy products that weren't properly blended from before.

Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals $52 at Sephora Makeup By Mario's Master Mattes Palette has every color you need to create a smoke. I love the neutral-toned shades in this one—it's perfect for the F/W '25 trend. Patrick Ta Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette $70 at Sephora An eyeshadow palette with creams, powders, and both warm and cool-toned shades? Say no more.

(Optional) Glam It Up

If I'm in the mood for a little extra drama, I add a touch of glitter or shimmer on top. I use more subtle formulas and press them onto the lid, using my fingers to blend. This trick keeps the look from feeling too flat.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre in Mink $36 at Bluemercury VBB is so good, I had to mention it twice. The shade Mink of this shimmery shadow is a cool-toned taupe with both gold and silver pearls. *Chef's kiss* Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust in Space Cowboy $25 at Sephora This is the viral shimmery shadow that likely took over your social feeds this past year. It imparts a micro-fine glitter on top of any eye look, never overwhelming, and creates a wet, catch-the-light effect rather than a disco ball.

