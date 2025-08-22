'90s Grunge Makeup Is Fall’s Moodiest Beauty Trend—These 10 Products Are Key to Get the Look
Smokey eye, incoming.
Ask anyone who knows me: I am the queen of soft glam. My everyday makeup routine involves a subtle smokey eye, and I've got it down to a science. But this fall season, soft glam is taking a backseat to something moodier, and I, for one, am here for it. Grunge is back, but not the over-the-top black eyeliner of the '90s. This is an elevated, cool-girl version. Think smudgy, worn-in shadow that looks like you've been out all night in the best way, combo'd with hydrated skin and glossy lips for balance.
If the latest "tired girl makeup" trend—where you intentionally highlight dark circles with red pigment—is a step too far for you in an already chaotic world, grunge eyes are the perfect compromise. They have that same lived-in, effortless vibe but still feel intentional. The result is moody, a little rebellious, and cool—like you didn't spend too long in front of a mirror, but you still look put together. Ahead, my step-by-step guide to nailing the grungy eye look, because the secret is all in the layers.
Prime for a Good Time
The secret behind F/W '25 grunge eyes is staying power—otherwise, you'll just look messy in an unintentional way. An eye primer is my go-to here. It grips onto everything I put on top so the look lasts all day.
Liquid Lids
I start with a liquid eyeshadow as the base color. It gives a super blendable, lived-in sheen while creating depth for everything else I layer on. I swipe it across my lids and blend it upwards with my fingers for a messier application and fade.
Smudge Time
Here's the best part of the look and what really drives it home. I grab the smudgiest eyeliner I own and scribble it as close to my lash line as I can get—a little messy is okay, but don't go crazy or it errs on the side of unintentional. I then take a small makeup brush and blur it outward in the shape of an undone wing. Then, I line my upper and lower waterline for extra depth.
I will die on this hill: This is the best everyday eyeliner in my beauty collection. The dark brown is the perfect deep but not too dark shade, and it gives me plenty of blending time to really achieve that smudged look before it dries for all-day wear.
Blend It Out
Powder eyeshadows seal the deal. I use a fluffy blush to blend a dark matte or satin shade over my lid and into the crease, softening any harsh lines or patchy products that weren't properly blended from before.
(Optional) Glam It Up
If I'm in the mood for a little extra drama, I add a touch of glitter or shimmer on top. I use more subtle formulas and press them onto the lid, using my fingers to blend. This trick keeps the look from feeling too flat.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Why Trust Marie Claire?
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.