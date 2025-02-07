New York Fashion Week SS25 Street Style Was Made for the Low-Key Beauty Girl
A wearable take on runway glam.
New York Fashion Week SS25 beauty has been—shockingly—maximalist. Marc Jacobs sent models out with kitschy apple-of-the-cheek blush post-its. Christian Siriano pushed a Formula 1-inspired beauty agenda with a sculptural updo designed in the image of a race track. Collina Strada, known for her off-kilter whimsy, leaned into costume makeup with cheetah print face paint.
While the beauty editor in me selfishly loves the bigger-is-better pivot, this year’s wearable beauty trends—the ones I’ll whip out to spice up a day at the office or night out—are entrenched in NYFW street style. The fashion girls hopping around SoHo, Chelsea, and Tribeca have embraced a notably low-maintenance beauty aesthetic.
Shaggy ‘70s haircuts were air-dried and popped into haphazard buns. Natural curls made many an appearance, signaling that we're starting to shy away from hot tools (just look at Marie Claire's 2025 hair trend predictions for confirmation). Makeup, on the other hand, nodded to the boldness on the runways—with an easy-to-DIY twist. Single-color shadows and statement lips complement mascara-less glam.
It’s only day two of NYFW, but rest assured, the MC Beauty Team and photographer Darrel Hunter are boots-on-the-ground searching for the best hair and makeup street style moments. Watch this space for constant updates and, in the meantime, scroll low-key looks below.
A bold eye-lip-combo doesn't require 20 different products. One, solid glitter pigment or cream eyeshadow and an everyday lippie will do the trick.
Cuffing season takes on a whole new meaning. “Everyone needed something more interesting to add to their fashionable styles and provided added glam—not delicate accessories, but bold statement ones," celebrity hairstylist Rogerio Cavalcante previously told Marie Claire.
Shag haircuts are so back. It was the style du jour at the Grammys—with Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish taking on versions of the octopus haircut—and now it the air-dry friendly chop is making waves at NYFW.
Monochromatic makeup is a classic. You only need on multi-purpose product (may I suggest Merit's Flush Balm) to play up your eyes, cheeks, and lips.
My favorite moment yet: messy buns infiltrating the high fashion scene. Shower, curl cream, a few strategically place bobby pins and you're good to go.
There's so much to love about this natural pixie cut—from the deep side part to the high-shine finish.
I will forever and always be loyal to my tubing mascara (Sarah Creal for the win), but this street style moment is proof that a mascara-free face can be a beauty moment.
Cool-toned eyeshadow, like this ashy olive, is going to be a huge 2025 makeup trend. Pair it with a nude lip (MAC's Nudes Collection has an option for everyone) to complete the look.
