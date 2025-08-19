When the annals of TikTok history are written, there will be many questionable and outstanding trends upon which to reflect. "Coquette makeup," "clean girl skin," "strawberry girl," "latte makeup." The quippy little beauty movements are endless. But in my decade-plus as a beauty editor, "tired girl makeup" is one craze that makes me... well, tired. Or, rather, exhausted by the lengths to which we'll go to replicate a lifestyle that we are categorically not living.

Case in point: we all want to look richer. Rich girl hair, rich girl nails—it's nothing new to want to jump up a few tax brackets via your appearance. I know that when I receive a fresh set of blonde highlights, my sashay down the sidewalk gets a little jauntier and my urge to buy a pair of The Row flats doesn't feel so out of reach. Same with flawless, dewy skin. If I can fake the look of a $600 weekly facial from a celebrity esthetician from the comfort of my bathroom, and with a product lineup primarily pulled from the drugstore, I'm winning. Period. But trying to appear tired? GIRL. I've been rocking that look since my middle school first period started at 7:30am.

In a TikTok video with over a quarter million views, creator @nerulera showcases a whopping 12-step routine to achieve "tired girl makeup," the primary focus of which is faux dark circles. It involves a full face of foundation, concealer (go figure), creamy red pigment under the eyes, mascara, and even false lashes, which—I can tell you from experience—are basically impossible to apply when you're running on a few hours of sleep.

Now, I reported that dark circles were trending at New York Fashion Week F/W '25 so the idea that the look has jumped from the runways to social media makes sense. Still, I cannot grapple with the fact that a trait so many people were formerly eager to disguise (undereye concealer is a booming industry after all) and is, quite literally, so easy to DIY is now a buzzy micro-trend.

I get it. Beauty standards come and go. "Ballerina boobs" have replaced cantaloupe-sized implants, messy hair is en vogue, and short nails are coming for the almond extensions. We are a collective culture of moving targets. But I also want to tip my head back and holler into the sky that if you just, I don't know, skip the 6am workout class in favor of falling into bed at that hour after a night out with friends, maybe, just maybe, you can enhance your dark circles for free—assuming you have the ability to flirt your way into a round of drinks at the bar. Plus, there's obviously a ton of social, political, and economic reasons to feel utterly run down in 2025, so if you're not interested in clubbing until dawn, open up a newspaper and read it cover to cover. It's not exactly sunshine and roses out here. I'm weary just thinking about catching up on the day's news alerts during my train ride home.

My suggestion as a beauty professional? Just get outside and live. Stay out late, do it for the plot, show up exhausted but enthralled with the slightly questionable choices you're making. If you want to look like you're having a good time, put down the eyeshadow palette and start enjoying yourself. You'll earn your dark circles in no time.

