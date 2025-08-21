Dakota Johnson's Smokey Eye Is Making Me Want to Dust Off My Naked Palette
Long live the come-hither eye.
It's been a minute since I've regularly worn eyeshadow. The last time I was more than just a minimal eye makeup girly was during my days as a college dancer (my Naked 2 palette never saw a day of rest), but Dakota Johnson is slowly awakening my love for smokey eye makeup with her latest red carpet appearance. The actress attended the premiere of Splitsville in Los Angeles earlier this week and her look made me nostalgic for the dramatic eye makeup of the 2010s.
Johnson turned up at the event wearing a sleek, metallic silver Gucci gown with platform sandals and a stack of white gold bracelets. Her hair was styled in her signature blunt bangs with a soft curl at the ends of her hair, but not even a long bang could stop me from looking at her eye makeup. To complement the edginess of the metallic dress, she wore what looks to be a handful of earthy nude tones that were blended out on her eyes to create a very soft smokey eye. The look was finished off with a coat or two of black volumizing mascara on her upper and lower lash lines.
The smokey eye was pretty much a staple on red carpets in the early 2000s, since it was a go-to look for anything that called for dialed-up glamour, but even as the "clean girl" aesthetic and minimal makeup looks continue to take over my FYP, it's slowly making a comeback in the form of newer trends like "grunge makeup." It's also pretty versatile, and you can tailor how dramatic you want it to be to your own personal preferences.
To get Dakota Johnson's look, read ahead to shop a few of my favorite eyeshadow palettes for creating a red carpet-worthy smokey eye.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.