Long gone are the days when Barbie just chilled in your playhouse. For Barbie's 61st birthday, she scored a major beauty deal you're going to want in on to celebrate: The global icon teamed up with heritage brand MAC Cosmetics to up our lipstick game. MAC has a initiative called "international beauty movers and makers" that names new lipsticks after icons—and it's Barbie's turn! Introducing @BarbieStyle, a universal cool-toned, bubblegum-pink shade with a matte finish. The custom shade is giving all the nostalgic feels, and is the perfect fit for every skin tone.

Barbie took to Instagram to showcase a swatch of the shade:

The cool thing about @BarbieStyle is it's intended to give you options; it can be worn however and whenever you want. "The @BarbieStyle MAC Maker lipstick is a truly universal pink that works on every skin tone," MAC director of makeup artistry, Gregory Arlt, noted in a press release. "Play it up with a lip pencil or gloss, or rock it on its own! You can use @BarbieStyle for your everyday look or try something more playful and edgy."

The matte lipstick comes in a luxe limited-edition MAC Maker gold lipstick bullet and is packaged in a hot pink box with gold accents.

The limited-edition lipstick is now available exclusively at MAC's website.

@BarbieStyle is the only MAC x Barbie product to be released right now...but it would be amazing to see a roll-out of even more Barbie-themed products in the future. After all, Barbie is the OG influencer.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here