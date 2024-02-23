While touring the world in support of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya has showed off quite the interplanetary wardrobe. From the sexy cyborg Mugler suit worn by the 27-year-old last week, to the archival Givenchy she showed off on Thursday, February 22, each look has been more extreme—and befitting for an intergalactic romance—than the last. However, there's one detail the Emmy award winner has kept simple: her manicure.

In a recent Instagram post, celebrity nail artist Marina Dobic shared a closeup on Zendaya's extremely straightforward (albeit perfectly groomed) nails. Medium-length and square-shaped, the Euphoria actress chose a soft pink color for the look, more befitting of a debutante ball than a space adventure.

"Nails for my love Zendaya," she captioned the reel, adding the hashtag "natural nails" (because of course the star's beds are healthy as can be). In the comments section of Dobic's post, fans quickly offered their compliments. "So beautiful and clean," wrote one social media user, while others added rows of heart-eye emojis.

The manicure (or one just like it) has been by Zendaya's nails for the entire Dune: Part Two press tour. It was first seen on February 14 when Zendaya wore an incredibly long braid and posed for a rooftop photocall in London. The next day, it was visible again when she changed out of her silver cyborg suit and into a black velvet gown for her film's world premiere.

Zendaya's manicure perfectly fit the jumpsuit she wore (matching Timothée Chalamet!) in South Korea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A simple manicure can work with any outfit, including a Zenon-esque vintage Givenchy moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dramatic nail art is fun, but there's something to be said about sticking with simplicity. A classic manicure can accompany any outfit.