The 10 Best Shiny, Shimmery, Festive Winter Nail Colors

We'll see you next summer, neon pink.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Before you know it, you'll be ringing in the holidays with "All I Want for Christmas Is You (Extra Festive Version)," and it's a good time—though when have we ever needed a special occasion?—to switch out those nudes and pastel polishes for something a tad bit more festive. Sparkles! Glitter! Chrome! No need to ask us twice. Here, the 10 best winter nail colors, from shimmery party shades to matte jewel tones, to lift you from your cold-weather slump.

This Dazzling Green
It's Not You...It's Mercury
Courtesy
Essie ulta.com
$9.00
Essie's astrology-themed collection is on to something—mercury may be in retrograde, but that doesn't mean your nails have to face the wrath of weirdness. This dazzling, celestial green hue will dress up your nails in decadence. Pair it with a holiday dress if you want to win best nails at your company party. 

A Wear-With-Anything Nude
Color Stay Gel Envy Lingerie Nail Polish in Bare It Girl
Courtesy
Revlon amazon.com
$7.50
Relieve yourself from the daunting decision of deciding on a nail color and lean into a classic neutral. This shade is endorsed by a supermodel, Ashley Graham, in case you needed more confirmation that this color will give you runway-ready nails.  Plus, this cool-toned nude will go with every outfit, and can you ask for anything more? 

A Shimmery Garnet Shade
B Positive
Courtesy
Pear Nova pearnova.com
$18.50
An at-home gel manicure will save you a trip to the salon and $30—a win-win. Warning: This garnet shade with gold shimmer will make you want to copious amounts of sparking red wine. Blame the holidays. 

A Moody, Midnight Blue
Nail Polish in Midnight
Courtesy
Orosa orosabeauty.com
$12.00
Keep your basic blue—we'll take this moody, midnight hue. This is a sexy, unassuming, grown-up version of blue you never knew you needed until now. 

A Red Pearl Polish
Joyful Nail Polish Duo
Courtesy
NAILS INC. sephora.com
$15.00
Nothing feels more festive than red pearl polish and ruby and gold glitter. Now, all you need is a glass of nutmeg (or champagne) and christmas carols playing in the background. 

A Pearlescent Plum
Nail Polish in A Little Underground
Courtesy
Smith & Cult smithandcult.com
$18.00
It may have never crossed your mind to wear purple nail polish until now. Exhibit A: plum, with a pearlescent upgrade, which will look equal parts vampy and jovial on your nails. Don't knock it until you try it. 

A Pale Pink
tenoverten Nail Polish in Madison
Courtesy
tenoverten target.com
$12.00
If you've had enough of winter's gloomy shades, look ahead to spring with this pale pink. It's a refreshingly sheer pink perfect for outdoor wedding season. 

An Eggplant Shade
Forever Marilyn Nail Lacquer Collection in A Girl In Her Curls
Courtesy
Morgan Taylor ulta.com
$9.50
Love eggplants? Meet your favorite vegetable in nail form. Sadly, you can't eat it—but you can wear the hell out of it. It's an opaque eggplant hue with subtle swirls of shimmer. 

A Rich Burgundy
Hello Kitty Infinite Shine Collection in A Kiss on the Chìc
Courtesy
OPI ulta.com
$13.00
Like a pour of your favorite full-body Cabernet, this rich burgundy will never do you wrong. It's a classic hue that will complement all complexions, and go gorgeously with your Christmas decor if you're really feeling the holiday spirit.  

A Sparkly Shade
Nail Lacquer in Like Magic
Courtesy
Paintbox paint-box.com
$22.00
You're looking at a New Years party in a bottle. It's a champagne-rose-gold hybrid that guarantees a good time. Bring in 2020 with this sparkling shade by your side. Listen, you can't go into another decade with boring nails! 

