You're looking at a New Years party in a bottle. It's a champagne-rose-gold hybrid that guarantees a good time. Bring in 2020 with this sparkling shade by your side. Listen, you can't go into another decade with boring nails!

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE

