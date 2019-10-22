We'll see you next summer, neon pink.
Before you know it, you'll be ringing in the holidays with "All I Want for Christmas Is You (Extra Festive Version)," and it's a good time—though when have we ever needed a special occasion?—to switch out those nudes and pastel polishes for something a tad bit more festive. Sparkles! Glitter! Chrome! No need to ask us twice. Here, the 10 best winter nail colors, from shimmery party shades to matte jewel tones, to lift you from your cold-weather slump.
Essie's astrology-themed collection is on to something—mercury may be in retrograde, but that doesn't mean your nails have to face the wrath of weirdness. This dazzling, celestial green hue will dress up your nails in decadence. Pair it with a holiday dress if you want to win best nails at your company party.
Relieve yourself from the daunting decision of deciding on a nail color and lean into a classic neutral. This shade is endorsed by a supermodel, Ashley Graham, in case you needed more confirmation that this color will give you runway-ready nails. Plus, this cool-toned nude will go with every outfit, and can you ask for anything more?
An at-home gel manicure will save you a trip to the salon and $30—a win-win. Warning: This garnet shade with gold shimmer will make you want to copious amounts of sparking red wine. Blame the holidays.
Keep your basic blue—we'll take this moody, midnight hue. This is a sexy, unassuming, grown-up version of blue you never knew you needed until now.
Nothing feels more festive than red pearl polish and ruby and gold glitter. Now, all you need is a glass of nutmeg (or champagne) and christmas carols playing in the background.
It may have never crossed your mind to wear purple nail polish until now. Exhibit A: plum, with a pearlescent upgrade, which will look equal parts vampy and jovial on your nails. Don't knock it until you try it.
If you've had enough of winter's gloomy shades, look ahead to spring with this pale pink. It's a refreshingly sheer pink perfect for outdoor wedding season.
Love eggplants? Meet your favorite vegetable in nail form. Sadly, you can't eat it—but you can wear the hell out of it. It's an opaque eggplant hue with subtle swirls of shimmer.
Like a pour of your favorite full-body Cabernet, this rich burgundy will never do you wrong. It's a classic hue that will complement all complexions, and go gorgeously with your Christmas decor if you're really feeling the holiday spirit.
You're looking at a New Years party in a bottle. It's a champagne-rose-gold hybrid that guarantees a good time. Bring in 2020 with this sparkling shade by your side. Listen, you can't go into another decade with boring nails!
