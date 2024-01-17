Saweetie's "Lumie Chrome" Manicure Supercharges the Stiletto Shape

While social media was once a place to connect with friends and family, its basic purpose for me these days is celebrity manicure updates. Every time Meghan Thee Stallion or one of the plethora of nail artists I follow on Instagram shares a new post, my heart skips a beat. The same goes for Saweetie—and her most recent manicure was worth all the scrolling that came before it.

On Tuesday, January 16, the 30-year-old shared a snapshot of her new manicure to Instagram. Painted a fantastical pale-pink chrome, the nails are stiletto shaped and at least two inches long, so sharp they could actually, probably kill someone.

"Lumie chrome tips, double R whips," she captioned the post, a nod to her nails and the Rolls Royce keys (complete with a Sailor Moon keychain) she holds in her manicured hand. The next photo shows the "Best Friend" artist inside what I can only presume is the same car, her silvery winged eyeliner glowing in the dim light.

Unsurprisingly, Saweetie's newest mani is the work of her regular nail artist, Temeka Jackson. The luxe manicurist, who has over 20 years of experience in the industry, shared some insight into the look in an Instagram post of her own, noting that the iridescent color was the work of The GelBottle Inc "Blanc" and Riya's Nails "Unicorn" gel polishes, topped with Social Claws "Lumichrome" pigment (hence the rapper's caption).

"ITS A NAILFIE FROM THE BADDIE BOSS [Saweetie] WITH A SIDE OF RICHTIVITIES," Jackson captioned her post. "Ladies, this is how you take a car Nailfie."

Manicure lovers, take note—and please don't forget to post the photos you take! My scrolling habits depend on you.