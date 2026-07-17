Finding the perfect brow pencil is a journey. My eyebrows are large, in charge, and somewhat unruly, and I never leave my apartment without grooming them. I also love to see a professional from time to time to help shape and tint them (it's 100 percent worth the splurge, trust me). When I'm in New York, I visit Joey Healy at his Manhattan studio. When I visit LA, that means I'm hitting up Kristie Streicher at her Beverly Hills salon, STRIIIKE. The brow artist is a master of the full and fluffy eyebrow look, a tweezing technique which she calls "The Nurtured Brow," and has translated that aesthetic to her tightly-edited brow care line, KS & Co.

As a longtime fan, I'm always eager to learn that the brand has a new launch coming, so when I was out west in January and stopped by STRIIIKE for an appointment, Streicher treated me to an early preview of the KS & Co Backcombing Texture Stick. I use a brow pencil pretty much every day (unless I'm feeling particularly lazy and only reach for a tinted brow gel), but I often find that the pigment doesn't look natural, or the finish looks too "done." After using the Backcombing Texture Stick, quite literally down to the nub, for six months, I can confidently say that this is the best brow pencil that I've ever used—but not for the reasons you might think.

"The Backcombing Texture Stick isn’t a traditional brow pencil at all," says Streicher of her newest launch. "It was developed specifically to be used with my signature Backcombing Technique™ to create airy volume and fullness without overloading the hair—something no existing product was able to do." Since I've tested pretty much every single brow pencil on the market, I was anxious to give this buzzy launch a try and see if it was as unique as the founder claimed.

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Keep scrolling for everything there is to know about the KS & Co Backcombing Texture Stick, from application tips and my before and after photos.

What Is the KS & Co. Backcombing Texture Stick?

As Streicher notes, this product is a truly unique addition to the brow care market. Instead of relying on heavy waxes or dense pigments that can flatten the brows, the formula uses "friction-activated texturizing technology to create grip, separation, and flexible structure while depositing a sheer veil of color. The plant-based fibers subtly expand and support each hair, making brows appear naturally fuller because the hairs themselves are lifted and amplified—not simply colored in." Her backcombing application technique (more on that shortly) also helps the user achieve incredibly natural-looking brows in what I consider to be record time.

How Do I Use the KS & Co. Backcombing Texture Stick?

This is where the stick really shines because you don't need to be so precious with your application, or painstakingly draw on individual hairs. "The Backcombing Texture Stick was designed around my signature Backcombing Technique, so it works best when you gently move the stick back and forth—both against and with the direction of hair growth," says Streicher. "That motion is what allows the formula to get underneath the hairs, wrapping the plant-based fibers around each strand while creating a soft shadow on the skin beneath." She notes that rather than simply coating the tops of the hairs, this back and forth technique builds airy volume, dimension, and the illusion of fullness from the inside out.

You also don't need to use a ton of pressure when you're drawing on the pigment. As Streicher explains, "The formula is meant to be layered lightly, so a gentle touch is all you need. I like to tell people to think of it as grazing the surface of the brow rather than drawing on it. The texture grips to the hairs without requiring pressure, which keeps the finish soft, airy, and believable. If you want a little more fullness, simply add another light layer instead of pressing harder. You'll get a much more natural result."

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Once you've applied the pigment, you can use the spoolie end of the stick to brush the brow hairs up and into place. I also like to go in with a clear brow gel to keep the hairs locked upwards throughout the day. You could use a tinted option, but honestly, I felt like my brows were already so full-looking, I didn't need the extra pigment.

Then I used a cotton bud to clean up the ends and any spots where the pigment moved too far outside of my natural brow line and that was it! My eyebrows looked full but not "done" or like I just haphazardly applied some pigment; it was much more intentional and refined.

Are There Any Expert Tips to Use the Backcombing Texture Stick?

While I adore this product for its ease of use, I was also eager to hear if the creator had any experts insights to maximize the effects. Indeed there are. As Streicher explains, "The biggest mistake people make [when doing their brows] is trying to fill every gap they see. Natural brows have variation—that's part of what makes them beautiful." She suggesting starting with light layers with this stick, backcombing to brush the hairs back into place and then deciding if you need more. "I also recommend stepping back from the mirror every so often and looking at your entire face," she says. "Up close, it's easy to overdo it. Most people discover they need far less product than they initially thought."

Beauty editor tip? I like to do my brows in front of the window in natural light, as sometimes bathroom or indoor lighting can affect how the pigment appears to show up. You're welcome, neighbors!

Is the KS & Co Backcombing Texture Stick Worth It?

While I've been working in beauty for over a decade, I'm by no means a makeup artist, nor do I always have the patience to spend a ton of time on my glam. However, that doesn't equate to me not caring about how my makeup looks, especially when it comes to my brows. I've tried hundreds of brow pencils, pens, and pommades over the years and I've never enjoyed the final finish of one as much as I do with the Backcombing Texture Stick. The subtle wash of color is the perfect tint of pigment without looking like you drew on your brows with a chubby crayon (which, given the thickness of the tip, wouldn't be an unreasonable fear). I've yet to struggle with the application, and after a quick clean up around the edges of my brows with a cotton bud, they look as if I just left the salon post-tinting and shaping.

(L to R): Before and after using the KS & Co. Backcombing Texture Stick. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Honestly, I can say with my full chest that this is the best brow pencil that I've ever used, period, full stop. Whether you love spending an hour-plus on your makeup or you're committed to a five-minute face, I think you'll find that this new product will become a staple in your brow maintenance routine for the foreseeable future.

Shop More of My Favorite KS & Co Products

KS & Co Clear Strong Hold Gel $32 at theksandco.com My go-to clear brow gel, which I apply after using the Backcombing Texture Stick. KS & Co. Sheer Tinted Brow Gel $36 at theksandco.com The perfect tinted gel for lazy days or especially bold brows.

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