Even as an adult, it's hard to resist the school's-out, vacation-mode energy that accompanies summer. And nothing screams the summer state of mind like tossing my winter foundation in favor of a warmer, fresher glowy makeup palette. "Summer makeup always feels a bit more playful and free than the other seasons," says makeup artist Afton Williams. "The sun’s out, colors are vibrant, saturation is bumped up. We feel the liberty to live a little bit more and get creative with our looks."

Maybe it's signaling the end of the "clean girl" aesthetic, or maybe we need a little more charm in our lives. Either way, summer 2026 makeup trends reflect a slightly more undone, saturated, and glossier feel. "The finishes are sheerer, fresher, and the color palette is inspired by your summer plans," says makeup artist Ana Siguenza. Pair your makeup to the summer destination wedding you're attending on the Tuscan coast or the brunch you're having with girlfriends al fresco by the sea. "Always keep in mind—your hair, skin, and outfit all need to complement each other," says Shain Kish, Saie's global artistic director. "I love a bronze suede skin paired with a glossy slick back bun or super juicy glossy skin paired with matte beach waves."

Whether you want to go full Aussie girl glamour or just do a wash of bronzy tint on your skin, one thing is true: the summer is for feeling, and looking, as hot as you want. Below are the easy-to-recreate trends top makeup pros are loving for summer.

Sunburn Blush

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If you've ever enjoyed a sunny summer day so much that you accidentally forgot to reapply SPF every two hours (guilty!), you may already be familiar with the sunburn blush trend. Easy to recreate (and with a lot less sun damage), it mimics that sun-warmed flush you get when the sun hits your cheeks and nose, leaving a warm, hint-of-red wash. "Tap a toasty cream blush high on the cheeks to start," says Williams. "Then diffuse and carry it across the nose with a fluffy brush. Use a baked powder bronzer and airy blush brush to diffuse, set, and amplify the look."

Best Cream Blush Rhode Pocket Blush Buildable Hydrating Cream Blush $25 at Sephora Best Cream-To-Powder Blush Prada Beauty Touch Cream-To-Powder Soft Blur Longwear Blush $42 at Sephora

Aussie Girl Glam

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Aussie girl glam is all about bronze tones. "Bronzer for eyeshadow, bronzer for blush, bronzer to contour the lip," says Williams. "Eyes focus on warm tones, like toasted terracotta lip liner, and the complexion has saturated burnt blush brought across the nose with added freckles. For lips, sculpt with warm browns and fill with a sheer pink to bring it together."

However, don't forget the blush—it's the linchpin of this look. "I see this trend done wrong a lot with too much bronzer and not enough blush to add dimension," says Kish. "Remember, bronzer still needs dimension, so you can not cover your entire face in it." Balance it with a bit of blush, and when in doubt, diffuse and blend!

Best Cream Bronzer Hung Vanngo Beauty Tansculpt Cream Bronzing Contour Balm With Vitamin E $34 at Sephora Best Liquid Cream Blush Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush - Love $25 at Ulta Beauty

Fresh Glossy Skin

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Is it sweat? Or is it the hint of glisten that comes from fresh, luminous skin? "Think Blue Crush straight out of the surf skin," explains Williams. "Glowy skin’s been in for a while now, but this summer, the skin finish is taking it up a notch to glossy." It's in line with the nostalgic makeup trends making a comeback. "We’ll be pairing the vibrant colors of that era with a glistening, almost wet complexion," adds Williams.

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Best Glow Primer L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion $14.97 at Amazon US Best Glowy Foundation Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Blurring & Matte Full Coverage Foundation - 4 Cool $52 at Sephora

Cloud Smokey Eyes

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Don't be alarmed—the smokey eye is back, but it's going to be more subtle. "It’s much easier than people think it is," says makeup artist Lila Childs. "You can use an eyeshadow stick, smudge all over the lid, and rub it in with my finger or a brush and voila!" There are also brilliant new lightweight shadows that buff and blend out without any special technique. "The type of smokey eye that I love for this season is undone, blurred out, with tight-lined lash line and a precise baby wing," says Williams. "The juxtaposition between grungy and diffused with a saturated, sharp focus liner is the play on classic smoke that I love seeing."

Best Eyeshadow Violette_FR Plume Eyeshadow Feather Matte Veil + Feather Shimmer Veil - Bois Brûlé $32 at Sephora Best Matte Eyeshadow Palette Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: the Original $56 at Sephora

Watercolor Finishes

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The dreamier, more ethereal and romantic finishes we've been obsessing over for spring are going to double down for summer. Draping blush and shadow lightly, like it's a sheer wash of watercolor paint, blends seamlessly and gives lids and cheeks a dreamy, romantic finish.

Bushy Brows

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Say goodbye to precision and crisp, everything-in-place brows. "We are leaning away from laminated or plastered brows but still keeping the definition in the brow hair," says Siguenza. "It's finding the balance between defined, yet soft." Siguenza likes the Rare Beauty Brow Gel for this exact reason. "It gives the brow a lift, defines and controls, yet doesn't leave a high shine finish," she says. "You still want to brush the brow hair upward, but always direct the top of the hair to sweep at an angle to follow your natural brow shape. This keeps your brows perfectly tailored to your face."

Butter Skin

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Soft, smooth, and deeply hydrated skin, the buttery finish for skin gives a natural, diffused glow without being overly shimmery or luminous. "I love a buttery satin skin finish over a dewy look any day," says Childs. "I’m envisioning a combo of an ultra glossy, sweat-like body glow paired with a more airbrushed satin finish on the face."

Ghost Lashes

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Patrick Ta created this chic eye look for Gigi Hadid at the 2026 Met Gala—and I have no notes. Ghost lashes are the (literal) no-makeup eye look that leaves black, brown, or colored mascara at home. Reach for a clear option to still add some lift and separation, and always curl your lashes. It's minimalist and effortless, and leans into the "clean girl" aesthetic. You can do your entire face of makeup the same and just leave the eye makeup for later.

Golden Hour Skin

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"Golden Hour" skin is the perfect way to transition your complexion for summer without having to buy a whole new foundation shade (that may or may not fully match.) "Use a few drops of a liquid luminizer in a deeper shade into your foundation or tinted moisturizer to instantly create a sophisticated and lightly frosted bronze effect all over the skin," says Childs. It's effortless, easy to apply, and will allow your foundation to work and deepen with you throughout the summer.

Best Bronzing Drops Westman Atelier Sun Tone Hydrating Matte Bronzing Drops $58 at Sephora Best Blurring Foundation m.ph Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation $49 at Sephora

Juicy Lips

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Blurred and juicy lips are the low-maintenance, yet ultra-chic lip look that's so sexy for summer. "It's easy to apply on the beach when you need a quick touch-up or dining al fresco at brunch," says Siguenza. "It's a no-mirror-required look—definition has taken a back seat and your social life needs you to live in the moment." There are a few ways to adapt it, but building shape with lip liner first before adding a lip oil or lip balm on top is the starting point. "If you are using a traditional wooden lip liner, take the end of the pencil and use it to blend out your lip liner," says Kish. The result? "The perfect, overlined French-girl pout," adds Kish. "Most people use their fingers to blend, but the surface is too large, and the pad of your fingertip will remove a lot of the product."

Best Cream Lip Liner Rhode Peptide Lip Shape Contouring Lip Shaper - Bend - Soft Peachy Beige $24 at Sephora Best Liquid Lip Color Dior Beauty Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Transfer-Proof Lipstick $48 at Sephora

Bronzed Berry Pout

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Without a doubt, a bronzed berry lip is going to be a summer cult favorite. "Think very cinema italiano meets a '90s rockstar girlfriend vibe," says Kish. "A brown liner and the glossiest, juiciest berry lip oil is all you need." Kish has two combos he likes to layer: "Saie Lip Liner 101 in Bite with Glossybounce in Remix or Lip Liner 101 in Tease and Glossybounce in Dream will do the trick."

Best Lip Pencil Saie Lip Liner 101: Creamy & Nourishing Lip Pencil $20 at Sephora Best Lip Oil Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil $22 at Sephora

Cool and Warm Mixed Tones

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It's not only about the bronzy, toasty shades. "For the first time in a long time, we’re seeing cool tones and warm tones have an even playing field," says Williams. "Cool lipliners, eyeshadows, and eyeliners are in more than ever, but warm skin flushes and toasty tones are also ramping up." Think cool mauves, rosewoods, berry pinks, and muted plum tones that complement the traditional super warm palettes of summer. "I think the biggest summer trend will be mixing cool tones and warm tones together in one look," says Williams.

Best Sheer Berry Balm Finding Ferdinand The Black Lip Balm $28 at findingferdinand.com Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: the Neutrals $56 at Sephora

Brown Nude Lips

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Childs is anticipating a lot of brown lipsticks and liners a la the '90s. "I’m envisioning it like an Elizabeth Swan summer," says Childs. "Sooty, lived in, almost muddy bronze makeup with paler brown or nude lips." Think unfussy and messy—and you can try it with a little sheen or as a matte finish. "Matte lips are making a comeback," says Williams. "But this time they'll be more blurred and buffed out, with an effortless finish."

Best Brown Lip Balm m.ph Lip Ciggy Sheer Lipstick Balm - First Base $26 at Sephora Best Brown Lipstick Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick - Bespoke $28 at Sephora

Frosted Finishes

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"Frost finishes like blushes that give you that perfect ethereal radiance, and frosted lip shades that add more dimension to the lips are coming back in a big way," says Siguenza. "It adds a third dimension to beauty with a delicate silk-like luminosity and reflective pearl sparkle." Any age and any skin tone can use these types of formula as a topper to take your makeup look to a level.

Violet and Blue Hues

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"People are having the itch to experiment more," says Childs. "I can imagine a summer where everyone accessorizes with colorful lids thanks to the influence of Zara Larsson and her makeup artist Sophia Sinot." Blues, lavenders, and violets seem to be leading the charge for said color—they're reminiscent of the beach and water we associate with summer. "Whether aqua, sky blue, or lavender, these shades are flattering on everyone," says Siguenza. "Brighten an inner corner of the eye, sweep over the eyelid to accessorize a more neutral day look, or line under the lower lash line for that touch of personality."

Best Blue Eyeshadow Palette Fara Homidi Beauty Essential Eyeshadow Refillable Compact - No. 61 $98 at Sephora Best Violet Eyeliner Kosas Soulgazer Intensifying Waterproof Gel Eyeliner - Allure $24 at Sephora

Touches of Shimmer

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Shimmer is also back and better than ever. We can thank the return of Marc Jacobs Beauty, among other things, for the surge in color, sparkle, and playfulness. "Metallics and mixed metals with shimmer toppers will be a creative addition to the classic bronzy complexion of summer," says Williams. Siguenza loves duo-chrome eyeshadow sticks for a "metallic wash and sparkle" or eyeliner for a pop of sheen. Shimmer doesn't have to be all out, either. "I'm expecting shimmer in a more nonchalant way, similar to the smokey eye," says Childs. "Where it’s just a swipe of a glittery shadow across the lid applied with the fingertips or subtle inner corner moment."