I’ve been a beauty editor for a decade, and with that has come access to some of the most talented, incredible makeup artists in the business. So over the years, I’ve picked up some damn good tips and tricks. For example: ombré mascara is 100 percent foolproof way to fake the look of falsies, underpainting is the key to never looking unblended or blotchy, and layering powder blush over cream is how to prevent fading. But the most insidery tip I’ve learned from spending countless hours with the pros? Your makeup is only as good as your brushes. And I come bearing good news: Real Techniques has teamed up with celebrity makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell to launch a comprehensive brush collection, complete with three standalone brushes and three sets, at a drugstore price point.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s always a time and place for finger application or a makeup sponge, but the experts allllllll use brushes for everything. With the right technique, product placement is more intentional, and coverage or pigment can be built up with control. “I’ve always loved using brushes in my artistry. I once relied on sponges, but I found that they tend to absorb too much product, especially if you’re heavy handed with foundation,” Kelli Anne tells me. “To save product and money, I focus on applying makeup in light layers. With these brushes, you won’t see brush marks, and blends become seamless.”

She’s got a point. I’ve spent the past few weeks putting her collection to the test and, without changing any product in my routine, I have gotten more compliments on my makeup than ever. To read my full review, find out which set is my favorite, and shop the entire drop, keep scrolling.

The Collection

This drop is extensive. If you’re in the market for an entire brush refresh, this has every single tool you could need—from eyes to powder, lips to liquids. “These brushes stand out from others on the market because they are designed with purpose. Each brush serves a specific step in your routine, such as applying concealer or blush. You can use one side for creams and liquids and the other for powders, which allows for a flawless makeup application that lasts,” says Kelli Anne. If you’re only looking for a few tools? The Light Layers Premium Set is my favorite. Get the full breakdown on what’s included, below.

The Application

Trust me: the first time you do your makeup with brushes instead of your fingers or a sponge, you’ll understand why makeup artists use them. One of the biggest differences is how the foundation applies. The key is to pump product onto the back of your hand and completely saturate your brush before gently swirling it onto the skin. The result is a light, not-caky finish that looks more even and intentional. You can build up where needed, but I find that one layer is sufficient for a hot summer day. The concealer brush is also a game changer for me—I have fine lines under my eyes so using a brush really helps me control placement.

As far as the eyes go? The Everything Set really does contain everything for any eye look. I’m a creature of habit, so I always use the Detail & Diffuse for my base shadow, the Crease Brush for my darkest shade, and the Line and Smudge Brush to drag shadow along my lower lash line or even blend out my eyeliner.

My Takeaway

If you’ve never used brushes or are in the market for a refresh, take this drop as a sign to stock up. They’re beyond reasonably priced, incredibly high quality, and dummy-proof to use. “I wanted them to not only look gorgeous on your vanity but also to be educational and helpful for those overwhelmed by choosing brushes,” says Sewell. In that vein, all the brushes are labeled by product type with descriptive names and have a crystal to indicate which side is for cream versus powder.

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Rather than these brushes feeling intimidating to use, they’re actually incredibly intuitive. They always pick up just the right amount of product, apply without streaks or clumps, and make it so easy to get professional-looking glam on my own. Dare I say this brush set is the best beauty hack of all?

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Meet the Expert

Kelli Anne Sewell Celebrity Makeup Artist Kelli Anne Sewell, a renowned New York City-based celebrity makeup artist known for her work with stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Madison Beer, Alix Earle, and Olivia Culpo, has quickly risen to prominence as one of the most influential voices in beauty. She’s a trusted authority in the makeup space, leveraging her self-taught skills and authentic approach on social media to make professional techniques fun and accessible to all. Through her member-based makeup app platform, Makeup by Kelli Anne, she provides engaging and relatable makeup tutorials and candid product reviews, filling a noticeable gap in beauty education. With her robust social media following, she has built a vibrant community that seeks foundational makeup knowledge - the exact audience Real Techniques tools are designed to empower.