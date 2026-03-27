I’m objectively pretty terrible at doing my eyebrows. I have approximately zero artistic restraint, so using a pomade or dark pencil leaves me looking like Oscar the Grouch. With that confession in mind, it’s easy to understand why I use exclusively clear brow gels. But more recently, I’ve noticed that the arches of my eyebrows have started thinning. I can’t use any brow growth serums (I have eye issues and just am not willing to risk it), so I’ve been slowly dipping my toe into the world of brow products.

I’ve struck out plenty, and just as I was seriously considering making myself a microblading appointment, Anastasia Beverly Hills’s brand new Archibrow Pencil landed on my desk. It’s an ultra-thin blade-like tip designed to give hair-like strokes. And I know, I know, that’s what they all say—but this is genuinely the thinnest design I’ve come across. Plus, the color taupe (my personal favorite) is impossible to mess up. To hear my honest review and see the product in action, keep reading.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Archibrow Microblade Pencil $30 at Sephora

The Formula

First and foremost, I have to call out that this is a dual-ended brow pencil. One side comes with the color, and the other is a spoolie that helps blend and diffuse any harsh spots. The pencil itself is only half a millimeter (it’s itty-bitty), but still promises 12-hour wear. It’s also on a heavy slant, so pressure is distributed evenly, regardless of skill level. It’s available in nine colors total: blonde, taupe, soft brown, caramel, chocolate, medium brown, dark brown, ebony, and chocolate.

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The Application

I’ve found that doing my brows before foundation is the way to go. I first pop open the spoolie side and brush my brow hairs upward. It helps me see which areas are sparse and need to be filled in. For me, those spots are concentrated at the tails and the arch of my left eyebrow. Once I have a clear view of what needs to be done, I flip the pencil around and spin it up. I hold my pencil at a 45-degree angle and use medium pressure and quick, jerky, flick-of-the-wrist motions to mimic the look of my natural brow hairs. It’s pretty dummy-proof, but if I do end up going a little too heavy, I just flip the pencil around once again and spoolie my brows to diffuse any harsh sections of color. I’ll normally top it all off with a clear brow gel to keep the hairs I do have locked in place.

The Takeaway

Given that I have a giveaway pile of brow products I don’t like, my hopes weren’t the highest. But this honestly gets 10s across the board from me. The pigment lasted all day long, which is a tough feat, and brows looked natural—not drawn on. I have some pretty decent gaps in my brows, but with this pencil, you would never know. The short of the long: I’m canceling my microblading appointment.

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