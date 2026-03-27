Anastasia Beverly Hills’s Archibrow Pencil Single-Handedly Convinced Me to Cancel My Microblading Appointment
It’s great for thinning brows
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I’m objectively pretty terrible at doing my eyebrows. I have approximately zero artistic restraint, so using a pomade or dark pencil leaves me looking like Oscar the Grouch. With that confession in mind, it’s easy to understand why I use exclusively clear brow gels. But more recently, I’ve noticed that the arches of my eyebrows have started thinning. I can’t use any brow growth serums (I have eye issues and just am not willing to risk it), so I’ve been slowly dipping my toe into the world of brow products.
I’ve struck out plenty, and just as I was seriously considering making myself a microblading appointment, Anastasia Beverly Hills’s brand new Archibrow Pencil landed on my desk. It’s an ultra-thin blade-like tip designed to give hair-like strokes. And I know, I know, that’s what they all say—but this is genuinely the thinnest design I’ve come across. Plus, the color taupe (my personal favorite) is impossible to mess up. To hear my honest review and see the product in action, keep reading.
The Formula
First and foremost, I have to call out that this is a dual-ended brow pencil. One side comes with the color, and the other is a spoolie that helps blend and diffuse any harsh spots. The pencil itself is only half a millimeter (it’s itty-bitty), but still promises 12-hour wear. It’s also on a heavy slant, so pressure is distributed evenly, regardless of skill level. It’s available in nine colors total: blonde, taupe, soft brown, caramel, chocolate, medium brown, dark brown, ebony, and chocolate.Article continues below
The Application
I’ve found that doing my brows before foundation is the way to go. I first pop open the spoolie side and brush my brow hairs upward. It helps me see which areas are sparse and need to be filled in. For me, those spots are concentrated at the tails and the arch of my left eyebrow. Once I have a clear view of what needs to be done, I flip the pencil around and spin it up. I hold my pencil at a 45-degree angle and use medium pressure and quick, jerky, flick-of-the-wrist motions to mimic the look of my natural brow hairs. It’s pretty dummy-proof, but if I do end up going a little too heavy, I just flip the pencil around once again and spoolie my brows to diffuse any harsh sections of color. I’ll normally top it all off with a clear brow gel to keep the hairs I do have locked in place.
The Takeaway
Given that I have a giveaway pile of brow products I don’t like, my hopes weren’t the highest. But this honestly gets 10s across the board from me. The pigment lasted all day long, which is a tough feat, and brows looked natural—not drawn on. I have some pretty decent gaps in my brows, but with this pencil, you would never know. The short of the long: I’m canceling my microblading appointment.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.